Royals Rangers 4.20.2017

Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus celebrates the walk off hit by Delino DeShileds that scored Joey Gallo to beat the Royals 1-0 in 13 innings at Globe Life Park in Arlington Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) hits a double in the 13th inning against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers Delino DeShileds watches his walkoff hit that scored Joey Gallo to beat the Royals 1-0 in 13 innings
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers Delino DeShileds reacts after his hit scored Joey Gallo to beat the Royals 1-0
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers Delino DeShields (3) rounds first base as first base coach Hector Ortiz (4) reacts after the walkoff single scores Joey Gallo to beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers mob Delino DeShileds after his walkoff hit in the 13th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers mob Delino DeShileds after his hit scored Joey Gallo to beat the Royals 1-0 in 13 innings
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers mob Delino DeShileds after his hit scored Joey Gallo to beat the Royals 1-0 in the 13th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers Delino DeShileds gets showered with powerade and water by Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor after the victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner (54) works the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Park in Arlington Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner (54) wipes his head in the first inning while pitching against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (41) pitches agianst the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals Alcides Escobar (2) tosses his bat after striking out to Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner in the second inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) gets Kansas City Royals Alex Gordon (4) out as second to end the 8th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
(l-r) Texas Rangers starting pitchers Yu Darvish (11), Cole Hamels (35) and A.J. Griffin (64) watch the game against the Kansas City Royals
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield steals second base despite the efforts of Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) in the 12th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
The Texas Rangers Delino DeShileds gets showered with powerade and water by Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor after his hit scored Joey Gallo to beat the Royals 1-0 in 13 innings
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Chip Gaines star of HGTV's Fixer Upper was on hand to watch he Texas Rangers beat the Royals 1-0 in 13 innings at Globe Life Park in Arlington Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com