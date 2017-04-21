Delino DeShields reflects on a long game with game-winning finish
Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields capped a 10-pitch at-bat in which he foules off five pitches with a game-winning single that scored Joey Gallo in the 13th inning Thursday night at Globe Life Park (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

