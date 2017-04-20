Sports

April 20, 2017 11:36 AM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Nationals at Mets

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Astros at Rays

6 p.m.

Root Sports

Royals at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Vanderbilt at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPNU

South Carolina at Florida

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Baylor at TCU

6:30 p.m.

FCS

KTCU/88.7 FM

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

New Orleans at Texas

7 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 3: Celtics at Bulls

Game 3: Rockets at Thunder

Game 3: Clippers at Jazz

6 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN

ESPN2

Figure Skating

Time

TV/Radio

ISU World Team Trophy

11 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Wisconsin Spring Game

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Champions: Bass Pro Shops

Legends of Golf

10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Valero Texas Open

2 p.m.

Golf

Web.com: United Leasing &

Finance Championship

5 p.m. (T)

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 5: Maple Leafs at Capitals

Game 5: Bruins at Senators

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

USA

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Cup: First practice

10:30 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Practice

noon

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice

2:30 p.m.

FS1

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying

3:30 p.m.

FS1

NHRA: Qualifying

7:30 p.m. (T)

FS1

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga: FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim

1:20 p.m.

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Iowa State at Texas

4:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

USA Network is on DirecTV/242, Dish/105, U-verse/124, FiOS/50, Time Warner/28, Charter/61

Fox College Sports is on DirecTV/608, U-verse/648, FiOS/301, Charter/282

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Legacy takes care of Summit in four

Legacy takes care of Summit in four 3:03

Legacy takes care of Summit in four
On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference 1:19

On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference
Jeff Banister said he felt Tony Barnette was a better option than Yu Darvish 1:38

Jeff Banister said he felt Tony Barnette was a better option than Yu Darvish

View More Video

Sports Videos