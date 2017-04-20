Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Nationals at Mets
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Astros at Rays
6 p.m.
Root Sports
Royals at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Vanderbilt at Georgia
6 p.m.
ESPNU
South Carolina at Florida
6 p.m.
SEC Network
Baylor at TCU
6:30 p.m.
FCS
KTCU/88.7 FM
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
New Orleans at Texas
7 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 3: Celtics at Bulls
Game 3: Rockets at Thunder
Game 3: Clippers at Jazz
6 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN2
Figure Skating
Time
TV/Radio
ISU World Team Trophy
11 a.m. (T)
NBCSN
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Wisconsin Spring Game
6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Champions: Bass Pro Shops
Legends of Golf
10:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Valero Texas Open
2 p.m.
Golf
Web.com: United Leasing &
Finance Championship
5 p.m. (T)
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:
Game 5: Maple Leafs at Capitals
Game 5: Bruins at Senators
6 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
USA
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Cup: First practice
10:30 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Practice
noon
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice
2:30 p.m.
FS1
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying
3:30 p.m.
FS1
NHRA: Qualifying
7:30 p.m. (T)
FS1
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga: FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim
1:20 p.m.
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Iowa State at Texas
4:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/291
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, U-verse/758
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
USA Network is on DirecTV/242, Dish/105, U-verse/124, FiOS/50, Time Warner/28, Charter/61
Fox College Sports is on DirecTV/608, U-verse/648, FiOS/301, Charter/282
