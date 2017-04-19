On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference

The Saints (25-3), who are moving on to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools next season, have used some strong defense and youth to potentially play for state title come next week. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Sports Videos