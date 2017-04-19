Sports

April 19, 2017 4:07 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Red Sox at Blue Jays

11:30 a.m.

MLB Network

Angels at Astros

1 p.m.

Root Sports

Nationals at Braves

6:30 p.m.

MLB Network

Royals at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Mariners at Athletics

9:30 (JIP)

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Alabama at Mississippi State

6 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 3: Cavaliers at Pacers

Game 3: Raptors at Bucks

Game 3: Spurs at Grizzlies

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

TNT

NBA TV

TNT

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Golden Boy: Main event, jr. welterweights:

Michael Perez vs. Marcelino Lopez

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Figure Skating

Time

TV/Radio

ISU World Team Trophy

11 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Web.com: United Leasing &

Finance Championship

10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: Valero Texas Open

2 p.m.

Golf

Euro. PGA: Shenzhen Int’l

9 p.m.

1 a.m. (Fri.)

Golf

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round

Game 5: Rangers at Canadiens

Game 5: Blue Jackets at Penguins

Game 4: Blackhawks at Predators

Game 5: Sharks at Oilers

6 p.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

USA

NHL Network

NBCSN

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Europa League:

Man. United vs. RSC Anderlecht

Schalke vs. AFC Ajax

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

FS1

FS2

