Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Red Sox at Blue Jays
11:30 a.m.
MLB Network
Angels at Astros
1 p.m.
Root Sports
Nationals at Braves
6:30 p.m.
MLB Network
Royals at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Mariners at Athletics
9:30 (JIP)
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Alabama at Mississippi State
6 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 3: Cavaliers at Pacers
Game 3: Raptors at Bucks
Game 3: Spurs at Grizzlies
6 p.m.
7 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
TNT
NBA TV
TNT
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Golden Boy: Main event, jr. welterweights:
Michael Perez vs. Marcelino Lopez
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Figure Skating
Time
TV/Radio
ISU World Team Trophy
11 a.m. (T)
NBCSN
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Web.com: United Leasing &
Finance Championship
10:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: Valero Texas Open
2 p.m.
Golf
Euro. PGA: Shenzhen Int’l
9 p.m.
1 a.m. (Fri.)
Golf
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round
Game 5: Rangers at Canadiens
Game 5: Blue Jackets at Penguins
Game 4: Blackhawks at Predators
Game 5: Sharks at Oilers
6 p.m.
6 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
USA
NHL Network
NBCSN
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Europa League:
Man. United vs. RSC Anderlecht
Schalke vs. AFC Ajax
2 p.m.
2 p.m.
FS1
FS2
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157
Comments