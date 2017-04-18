UTA vs. Texas A&M 4.18.17

Texas-Arlington shortstop RJ Williams (4) looks to make the tag on a stealing Texas A&M baserunner Nick Choruby (18) in the fifth inning Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington.
Brad Loper
Texas A&M’s Austin Homan (25) congratulates hitter George Janca (44) after he scored in the second inning.
Brad Loper
UT Arlington pitcher Jake Wilcox works in the first inning against Texas A&M. He pitched two innings, the first of five pitchers used by the Mavericks in a 3-2 victory.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington hitter Aaron Funk (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the third inning against Texas A&M at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Brad Loper
Texas A&M hitter Austin Homan (25) follows through on a shot off Texas-Arlington pitcher Dylan Schneider in the fourth.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington second baseman Christian Hollie (2) turns a double-play against Texas A&M baserunner Hunter Coleman (10) in the third inning.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington hitter Brady Cox (7) walks in the eighth inning.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington closing pitcher Daniel James (34) throws against Texas A&M in the ninth inning Tuesday.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington shortstop RJ Williams makes the tag on Texas A&M baserunner Nick Choruby.
Brad Loper
Texas A&M right fielder Blake Kopetsky makes a catch in front of center fielder Nick Choruby.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington pitcher Dylan Schneider delivers against Texas A&M in the third inning.
Brad Loper
Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake (8) makes the tag on a stealing Texas-Arlington hitter Omar Salinas.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington hitter Colton Turner (24) reacts to being called out on strikes against Texas A&M in the fourth inning.
Brad Loper
Texas A&M starting pitcher Turner Larkins (23) throws in the first inning against UTA.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington’s Brady Cox, left, scores in the second inning against Texas A&M.
Brad Loper
Texas A&M freshman John Doxakis pitches against Texas-Arlington in the fifth inning.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington’s Omar Salinas (25) is congratulated by Brady Cox (7) after scoring in the third inning. UTA won 3-2.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington second baseman Christian Hollie makes the out against Texas A&M hitter Joel Davis in the fourth.
Brad Loper
Texas A&M outfielder Walker Pennington can’t make the play on a double hit by Texas-Arlington’s Noah Vaughan in the fourth inning.
Brad Loper
Texas-Arlington first baseman Omar Salinas, middle, is congratulated by teammates after making a defensive play in the fourth inning.
Brad Loper