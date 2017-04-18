A father and daughter tour Valor Farm in Pilot Point, TX
Star-Telegram video journalist Jared Christopher and his 8 year-old daughter Simone capture life on Valor Farm, a leading thoroughbred breeding facility in Pilot Point, Texas. (video by Jared L. Christopher)
Rangers relievever Keone Kela said his demotion to Triple A after an incident with teammates at the end of spring training taught him to be more accountable for his actions (Video by Stefan Stevenson).