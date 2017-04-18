Sports

April 18, 2017 3:44 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Brewers at Cubs

1 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Athletics

2:30 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Marlins at Mariners

4 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

Angels at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

Indians at Twins

7 p.m.

ESPN

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs first round

Game 2: Hawks at Wizards

Game 2: Thunder at Rockets

Game 2: Trail Blazers at Warriors

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

NBA TV

TNT

TNT

NBADL

Time

TV/Radio

Conference Finals

Game 2: Maine at Raptors

6 p.m.

ESPNU

*Game 3: RGV at OKC

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: Shenzhen Int’l

9:30 p.m.

1 a.m. (Thu.)

Golf

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs first round

Gm. 4: Capitals at Maple Leafs

Gm. 4: Senators at Bruins

Gm. 4: Wild at Blues

Gm. 4: Ducks at Flames

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

NBCSN

USA

NBCSN

USA

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Champions League quarterf.:

Barcelona vs. Juventus

AS Monaco vs. Bor. Dortmund

1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

FS1

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Texas Southern at Texas

5 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

La.-Monroe at Arkansas

6 p.m.

SEC Network

*if necessary

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758

TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

