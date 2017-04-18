Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Brewers at Cubs
1 p.m.
MLB Network
Rangers at Athletics
2:30 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Marlins at Mariners
4 p.m. (JIP)
MLB Network
Angels at Astros
7 p.m.
Root Sports
Indians at Twins
7 p.m.
ESPN
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs first round
Game 2: Hawks at Wizards
Game 2: Thunder at Rockets
Game 2: Trail Blazers at Warriors
6 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
NBA TV
TNT
TNT
NBADL
Time
TV/Radio
Conference Finals
Game 2: Maine at Raptors
6 p.m.
ESPNU
*Game 3: RGV at OKC
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: Shenzhen Int’l
9:30 p.m.
1 a.m. (Thu.)
Golf
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs first round
Gm. 4: Capitals at Maple Leafs
Gm. 4: Senators at Bruins
Gm. 4: Wild at Blues
Gm. 4: Ducks at Flames
6 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
NBCSN
USA
NBCSN
USA
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Champions League quarterf.:
Barcelona vs. Juventus
AS Monaco vs. Bor. Dortmund
1:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
FS1
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Texas Southern at Texas
5 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
La.-Monroe at Arkansas
6 p.m.
SEC Network
*if necessary
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758
TNT is on DirecTV/245, Dish/138, U-verse/108, FiOS/51, Time Warner/45, Charter/77
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
