April 17, 2017 3:54 PM

Tuesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Red Sox at Blue Jays

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Angels at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

Rangers at Athletics

9 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Louisville at Kentucky

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Texas State at Texas

6:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round

Game 2: Bucks at Raptors

Game 2: Bulls at Celtics

Game 2: Jazz at Clippers

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

NBA TV

TNT

TNT

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup First Round

Gm. 4: Canadiens at Rangers

Gm. 4: Penguins at Blue Jackets

Gm. 4: Oilers at Sharks

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

NBCSN

CNBC

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Champions League quarterf.:

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

Leic. City vs. Atletico Madrid

1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

FS1

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Houston at Baylor

4 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

FSSW Plus

