3:17 Jeff Banister addresses Sam Dyson after Sunday's loss Pause

1:20 Cole Hamels seeking more strikes in next Rangers start

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:45 Fort Worth’s Touchdown Sports accused of scamming businesses, school districts across U.S.

0:25 Congressman Joe Barton thinks Trump should release his tax returns

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

1:49 Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12

2:05 It's the '80s all over again at Granada Prom Night