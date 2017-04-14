Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Rays at Red Sox
12:30 p.m.
MLB Network
Rangers at Mariners
3 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Astros at Athletics
3 p.m.
Root Sports
Cardinals at Yankees
7 p.m.
ESPN
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
TCU at West Virginia
11 a.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Kentucky at Missouri
noon
SEC Network
Mississippi St. at South Carolina
3 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 1: Hawks at Wizards
noon
TNT
Game 1: Blazers at Warriors
2:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
Game 1: Bulls at Celtics
5:30 p.m.
TNT
Game 1: Thunder at Rockets
8 p.m.
TNT
NBADL
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs:
Raptors 905 vs. Maine
Rio Grande Valley vs. OKC
4 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU
ESPNU
Bowling
Time
TV/Radio
PBA: Roth-Holman Doubles Champ.
noon
ESPN
College bowling
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Women’s championship
7 p.m. (T)
ESPN2
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Ladies European: Lalla Meryem Cup
5:30 a.m.
Golf
European PGA: Trophee Hassan II
8:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: RBC Heritage
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
2 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:
Game 3: Wild at Blues
2 p.m.
KXAS/5
Game 3: Penguins at Blue Jackets
5 p.m.
CNBC
Game 3: Canadiens at Rangers
6 p.m.
NBCSN
Game 3: Oilers at Sharks
9 p.m.
NBCSN
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
Six Hours of Silverstone
6 a.m.
8 a.m.
FS1
FS2
Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix
9:30 a.m.
CNBC
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Northampton vs. Saracens
1 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Liverpool at West Brom Albion
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN
Chelsea at Manchester United
10 a.m.
NBCSN
Bundesliga:
Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg
Darmstadt vs. Schalke
8:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
FS1
FS1
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Missouri at Auburn
2 p.m.
ESPN
Alabama at Tennessee
6 p.m.
SEC Network
