April 14, 2017 7:26 PM

Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Rays at Red Sox

12:30 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Mariners

3 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Astros at Athletics

3 p.m.

Root Sports

Cardinals at Yankees

7 p.m.

ESPN

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

TCU at West Virginia

11 a.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Kentucky at Missouri

noon

SEC Network

Mississippi St. at South Carolina

3 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 1: Hawks at Wizards

noon

TNT

Game 1: Blazers at Warriors

2:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Game 1: Bulls at Celtics

5:30 p.m.

TNT

Game 1: Thunder at Rockets

8 p.m.

TNT

NBADL

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs:

Raptors 905 vs. Maine

Rio Grande Valley vs. OKC

4 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

ESPNU

Bowling

Time

TV/Radio

PBA: Roth-Holman Doubles Champ.

noon

ESPN

College bowling

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Women’s championship

7 p.m. (T)

ESPN2

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Ladies European: Lalla Meryem Cup

5:30 a.m.

Golf

European PGA: Trophee Hassan II

8:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 3: Wild at Blues

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Game 3: Penguins at Blue Jackets

5 p.m.

CNBC

Game 3: Canadiens at Rangers

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Game 3: Oilers at Sharks

9 p.m.

NBCSN

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Six Hours of Silverstone

6 a.m.

8 a.m.

FS1

FS2

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix

9:30 a.m.

CNBC

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Northampton vs. Saracens

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Liverpool at West Brom Albion

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN

Chelsea at Manchester United

10 a.m.

NBCSN

Bundesliga:

Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg

Darmstadt vs. Schalke

8:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

FS1

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Missouri at Auburn

2 p.m.

ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee

6 p.m.

SEC Network

