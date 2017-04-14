Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Cardinals at Yankees
noon
MLB Network
Tigers at Indians
3 p.m.
FS1
Astros at Athletics
3 p.m.
Root Sports
Padres at Braves
6 p.m.
FS1
Rangers at Mariners
8 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Diamondbacks at Dodgers
9 p.m. (JIP)
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Florida at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ESPN2
TCU at West Virginia
3 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Texas at Baylor
3 p.m.
FSSW
Kentucky at Missouri
7 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Playoffs First Round:
Game 1: Pacers at Cavaliers
Game 1: Bucks at Raptors
Game 1: Grizzlies at Spurs
Game 1: Jazz at Clippers
2 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
ESPN
ESPN
ESPN
College bowling
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Women’s Championship
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Ohio St. Spring Game
11:30 a.m.
Big Ten Network
Texas Orange & White Spring Game
1 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Missouri Spring Game
1 p.m.
SEC Network
Michigan Spring Game
2 p.m. (T)
Big Ten Network
Nebraska Spring Game
4 p.m. (T)
Big Ten Network
Minnesota Spring Game
6:30 p.m. (T)
Big Ten Network
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Ladies European: Lalla Meryem Cup
5:30 a.m.
Golf
European PGA: Trophee Hassan II
8:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: RBC Heritage
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KTVT/11
Champ.: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: LOTTE Championship
6 p.m.
Golf
College gymnastics
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Women:
Super Six Team Finals
8 p.m.
ESPNU
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:
Game 2: Bruins at Senators
Game 2: Maple Leafs at Capitals
Game 2: Predators at Blackhawks
Game 2: Flames at Ducks
2 p.m.
6 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
KXAS/5
NBCSN
KXAS/5
NBCSN
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
Brown at Yale
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Penn State at Johns Hopkins
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Syracuse at North Carolina
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts
Time
TV/Radio
UFC Fight Night:
Prelims
Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis
5 p.m.
7 p.m.
KDFW/4
KDFW/4
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
Formula One: Qualifying
11:30 a.m. (T)
NBCSN
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Leicester vs. Newcastle
1 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Bournemouth at Tottenham
Leicester City at Crystal Palace
Teams TBA
Manchester City at Southampton
6:25 a.m.
8:55 a.m.
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
CNBC
KXAS/5
Bundesliga:
Bor. Dortmund vs. Frankfurt
Hoffenheim vs. Borussia M’bach
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
8:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
FS1
FS2
KDFW/4
MLS: Los Angeles at Orlando City
2 p.m.
KDFW/4
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Oklahoma at Kansas
noon
FSSW
Alabama at Tennessee
5 p.m.
SEC Network
