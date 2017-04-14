Sports

April 14, 2017 5:33 PM

Saturday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Cardinals at Yankees

noon

MLB Network

Tigers at Indians

3 p.m.

FS1

Astros at Athletics

3 p.m.

Root Sports

Padres at Braves

6 p.m.

FS1

Rangers at Mariners

8 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Diamondbacks at Dodgers

9 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Florida at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ESPN2

TCU at West Virginia

3 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Texas at Baylor

3 p.m.

FSSW

Kentucky at Missouri

7 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 1: Pacers at Cavaliers

Game 1: Bucks at Raptors

Game 1: Grizzlies at Spurs

Game 1: Jazz at Clippers

2 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

ESPN

ESPN

ESPN

College bowling

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Women’s Championship

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Ohio St. Spring Game

11:30 a.m.

Big Ten Network

Texas Orange & White Spring Game

1 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Missouri Spring Game

1 p.m.

SEC Network

Michigan Spring Game

2 p.m. (T)

Big Ten Network

Nebraska Spring Game

4 p.m. (T)

Big Ten Network

Minnesota Spring Game

6:30 p.m. (T)

Big Ten Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Ladies European: Lalla Meryem Cup

5:30 a.m.

Golf

European PGA: Trophee Hassan II

8:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champ.: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: LOTTE Championship

6 p.m.

Golf

College gymnastics

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Women:

Super Six Team Finals

8 p.m.

ESPNU

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 2: Bruins at Senators

Game 2: Maple Leafs at Capitals

Game 2: Predators at Blackhawks

Game 2: Flames at Ducks

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

NBCSN

KXAS/5

NBCSN

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Brown at Yale

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Penn State at Johns Hopkins

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Syracuse at North Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night:

Prelims

Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

KDFW/4

KDFW/4

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Formula One: Qualifying

11:30 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Leicester vs. Newcastle

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Bournemouth at Tottenham

Leicester City at Crystal Palace

Teams TBA

Manchester City at Southampton

6:25 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

CNBC

KXAS/5

Bundesliga:

Bor. Dortmund vs. Frankfurt

Hoffenheim vs. Borussia M’bach

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

FS1

FS2

KDFW/4

MLS: Los Angeles at Orlando City

2 p.m.

KDFW/4

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Oklahoma at Kansas

noon

FSSW

Alabama at Tennessee

5 p.m.

SEC Network

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

