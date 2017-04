2:05 Jeff Banister recaps Rangers' win Thursday Pause

2:38 Yu Darvish breaks down his strong outing Thursday

1:01 Schlossnagle: Traver as good as he's ever been at TCU in outing at DBU

1:25 Dallas Wings 2017 Draft at UTA on ESPN

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:24 Scarborough Renaissance Festival kicks off with singing, jousting and mermaids

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:03 Historic Fort Worth mansion for sale for $8 million

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12