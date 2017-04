4:26 Nowitzki could play beyond next season Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:24 Scarborough Renaissance Festival kicks off with singing, jousting and mermaids

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:03 Historic Fort Worth mansion for sale for $8 million

1:36 Arlington woman buys home for $11,000 more than asking price

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 12