April 13, 2017 1:40 PM

Weekend TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

Saturday

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Cardinals at Yankees

noon

MLB Network

Tigers at Indians

3 p.m.

FS1

Astros at Athletics

3 p.m.

Root Sports

Padres at Braves

6 p.m.

FS1

Rangers at Mariners

8 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Diamondbacks at Dodgers

9 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Florida at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ESPN2

TCU at West Virginia

3 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Texas at Baylor

3 p.m.

FSSW

Kentucky at Missouri

7 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Game 1: Pacers at Cavaliers

Game 1: Bucks at Raptors

Game 1: Grizzlies at Spurs

Game 1: Jazz at Clippers

2 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

ESPN

ESPN

ESPN

College bowling

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Women’s Championship

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Ohio St. Spring Game

11:30 a.m.

Big Ten Network

Texas Orange & White Spring Game

1 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Missouri Spring Game

1 p.m.

SEC Network

Michigan Spring Game

2 p.m. (T)

Big Ten Network

Nebraska Spring Game

4 p.m. (T)

Big Ten Network

Minnesota Spring Game

6:30 p.m. (T)

Big Ten Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Ladies European: Lalla Meryem Cup

5:30 a.m.

Golf

European PGA: Trophee Hassan II

8:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champ.: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: LOTTE Championship

6 p.m.

Golf

College gymnastics

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Women:

Super Six Team Finals

8 p.m.

ESPNU

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 2: Bruins at Senators

Game 2: Maple Leafs at Capitals

Game 2: Predators at Blackhawks

Game 2: Flames at Ducks

2 p.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

KXAS/5

NBCSN

KXAS/5

NBCSN

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Brown at Yale

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Penn State at Johns Hopkins

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Syracuse at North Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC Fight Night:

Prelims

Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

KDFW/4

KDFW/4

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Formula One: Qualifying

11:30 a.m. (T)

NBCSN

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Leicester vs. Newcastle

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Bournemouth at Tottenham

Leicester City at Crystal Palace

Teams TBA

Man. City at Southampton

6:25 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

CNBC

KXAS/5

Bundesliga:

Bor. Dortmund vs. Frankfurt

Hoffenheim vs. Bor. M’bach

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

FS1

FS2

KDFW/4

MLS: Los Angeles at Orlando City

2 p.m.

KDFW/4

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Oklahoma at Kansas

noon

FSSW

Alabama at Tennessee

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Sunday

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Rays at Red Sox

12:30 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Mariners

3 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Astros at Athletics

3 p.m.

Root Sports

Cardinals at Yankees

7 p.m.

ESPN

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

TCU at West Virginia

11 a.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Kentucky at Missouri

noon

SEC Network

Mississippi St. at South Carolina

3 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs First Round:

Hawks at Wizards

noon

TNT

Blazers at Warriors

2:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Bulls at Celtics

5:30 p.m.

TNT

Thunder at Rockets

8 p.m.

TNT

NBADL

Time

TV/Radio

Playoffs:

Raptors 905 vs. Maine

Rio Grande Valley vs. OKC

4 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

ESPNU

Bowling

Time

TV/Radio

PBA: Roth-Holman Doubles Champ.

noon

ESPN

College bowling

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Women’s championship

7 p.m. (T)

ESPN2

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Ladies European: Lalla Meryem Cup

5:30 a.m.

Golf

European PGA: Trophee Hassan II

8:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KTVT/11

Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 3: Wild at Blues

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Game 3: Penguins at Blue Jackets

5 p.m.

CNBC

Game 3: Canadiens at Rangers

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Game 3: Oilers at Sharks

9 p.m.

NBCSN

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Six Hours of Silverstone

6 a.m.

8 a.m.

FS1

FS2

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix

9:30 a.m.

CNBC

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Northampton vs. Saracens

1 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Liverpool at West Brom Albion

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN

Chelsea at Man. United

10 a.m.

NBCSN

Bundesliga:

Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg

Darmstadt vs. Schalke

8:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

FS1

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Missouri at Auburn

2 p.m.

ESPN

Alabama at Tennessee

6 p.m.

SEC Network

