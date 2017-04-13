Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Pirates at Cubs
1 p.m.
MLB Network
Cardinals at Yankees
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Rangers at Mariners
9 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Astros at Athletics
9 p.m.
Root Sports
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
TCU at West Virginia
5:30 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Texas at Baylor
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Oklahoma St. at Kansas
7 p.m.
FS1
High school basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Jordan Brand Classic
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, light heavyweights:
Dmitry Bivol vs. Samuel Clarkson
9 p.m.
Showtime
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Kentucky Spring Game
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
European PGA: Trophee Hassan II
5:30 a.m.
Golf
Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
11:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: RBC Heritage
2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: LOTTE Championship
6 p.m.
Golf
College gymnastics
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Women’s semifinals
noon
7 p.m.
ESPN2
ESPNU
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:
Game 2: Blue Jackets at Penguins
Game 2: Rangers at Canadiens
Game 2: Blues at Wild
Game 2: Sharks at Oilers
6 p.m.
6 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
NHL Network
USA
NBCSN
NBCSN
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
Formula One: Practice
10 a.m.
NBCSN
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Harlequins vs. Exeter
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN
MLS
Time
TV/Radio
New York City at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
ESPN
FC Dallas at San Jose
10 p.m.
KWRD/100.7 FM
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Savannah State at Florida A&M
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m.
ESPNU
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157
Comments