Sports

April 13, 2017 1:10 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Pirates at Cubs

1 p.m.

MLB Network

Cardinals at Yankees

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Mariners

9 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Astros at Athletics

9 p.m.

Root Sports

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

TCU at West Virginia

5:30 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Texas at Baylor

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Oklahoma St. at Kansas

7 p.m.

FS1

High school basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Jordan Brand Classic

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, light heavyweights:

Dmitry Bivol vs. Samuel Clarkson

9 p.m.

Showtime

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Kentucky Spring Game

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

European PGA: Trophee Hassan II

5:30 a.m.

Golf

Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage

2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: LOTTE Championship

6 p.m.

Golf

College gymnastics

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Women’s semifinals

noon

7 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPNU

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 2: Blue Jackets at Penguins

Game 2: Rangers at Canadiens

Game 2: Blues at Wild

Game 2: Sharks at Oilers

6 p.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

NHL Network

USA

NBCSN

NBCSN

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

Formula One: Practice

10 a.m.

NBCSN

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Harlequins vs. Exeter

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN

MLS

Time

TV/Radio

New York City at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

ESPN

FC Dallas at San Jose

10 p.m.

KWRD/100.7 FM

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Savannah State at Florida A&M

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Texas A&M at Arkansas

5 p.m.

ESPNU

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157

