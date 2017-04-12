Sports

April 12, 2017 4:53 PM

Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Dodgers at Cubs

1 p.m.

MLB Network

Rangers at Angels

2:30 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Orioles at Blue Jays or

Rays at Yankees

6 p.m.

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Auburn at Tennessee

6 p.m.

SEC Network

Seton Hall at Xavier

7 p.m.

FS1

Florida at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ESPNU

WNBA

Time

TV/Radio

WNBA Draft

6 p.m.

ESPN2

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Indiana Spring Game

8:30 p.m. (T)

Big Ten Network

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

Euro. PGA: Trophee Hassa II

5:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage

2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: LOTTE Championship

6 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Capitals

Game 1: Predators at Blackhawks

Game 1: Flames at Ducks

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

USA

NBCSN

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Europa League:

RSC Anderlecht vs. Man. United

AFC Ajax vs. Schalke

2 p.m.

2 p.m.

FS1

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

South Florida at Central Florida

5 p.m.

ESPNU

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

Big Ten Network is on DirecTV/610, Dish/410, U-verse/650, Charter/307, FiOS/85, Time Warner/382

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Aledo sends girls soccer off to state tournament

Aledo sends girls soccer off to state tournament 1:45

Aledo sends girls soccer off to state tournament
Dallas Mavericks' Nowitzki scores 21 points in loss to Denver 2:18

Dallas Mavericks' Nowitzki scores 21 points in loss to Denver
Pitcher Sam Dyson dissects his troubles after Rangers' loss Tuesday 1:40

Pitcher Sam Dyson dissects his troubles after Rangers' loss Tuesday

View More Video

Sports Videos