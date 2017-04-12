Thursday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

|
MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Dodgers at Cubs
1 p.m.
MLB Network
Rangers at Angels
2:30 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Orioles at Blue Jays or
Rays at Yankees
6 p.m.
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Auburn at Tennessee
6 p.m.
SEC Network
Seton Hall at Xavier
7 p.m.
FS1
Florida at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
ESPNU
WNBA
Time
TV/Radio
WNBA Draft
6 p.m.
ESPN2
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Indiana Spring Game
8:30 p.m. (T)
Big Ten Network
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
Euro. PGA: Trophee Hassa II
5:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA: RBC Heritage
2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: LOTTE Championship
6 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round:
Game 1: Maple Leafs at Capitals
Game 1: Predators at Blackhawks
Game 1: Flames at Ducks
6 p.m.
7 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
USA
NBCSN
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Europa League:
RSC Anderlecht vs. Man. United
AFC Ajax vs. Schalke
2 p.m.
2 p.m.
FS1
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
South Florida at Central Florida
5 p.m.
ESPNU
