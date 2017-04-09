A's Rangers 4.9.2017

Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) who had 2 hits including a home run and 5 RBIs is bathed in powerade by Rougned Odor after the 8-1 win over the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Texas Rangers Joey Gallo (13) watches his second inning home run against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) greets Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) at the plate after Gallo's 3-run home run in the second inning
Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez (14) celebrates the 3-run home run by Joey Gallo (13) against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) high fives Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) in the dugout after Gallo's 3-run home run in the second inning against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) works the first inning against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) works the third inning against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) picks up a balloon that floated onto the field during a game against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics right fielder Mark Canha in the 4th inning
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus catches a fly ball in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez (14) runs on a throwing error by Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea in the third inning
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) hits a two-run home run in the 8th inning against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) hits a two-run home run in the 8th inning against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) smiles as he runs to first after a two-run home run in the 8th inning against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) high fives Joey Gallo after a two-run home run in the 8th inning
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) high fives Delino DeShields after a 2-run home run agaisnt the Oakland Athletics in the 8th inning
Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) celebrates his two run home run with Rougned Odor (12) and Elvis Andrus (1) in a game against the Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) works the 9th inning against the Oakland Athletics
