Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR race, 4.9.17

Jimmie Johnson (48) celebrates after climbing from his car in Victory Lane. Johnson won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
Jimmie Johnson (48) pants in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson became dehydrated late in the race and had to be treated at the infield care center afterward.
David Kent
Jimmie Johnson (48) does a burnout under the flagstand after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
Jimmie Johnson (48) passes Joey Logano (22) with 16 laps to go in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson won the race, his seventh victory at the track.
David Kent
Jimmie Johnson (48) is drenched with sweat after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
Pole qualifier Kevin Harvick leads the field across the start/finish line to begin the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
The racing groove on the repaved track was narrow at the beginning of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
A young fan waves his checkered flag at Brad Keselowski (2) while riding on his father’s shoulders during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
Ryan Blaney (21) leads Kevin Harvick (4) in the first stage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Blakey led much of the first two 85-lap stages of the race.
David Kent
Fans wave their green flag towels at the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
Ozzy (center) and Jack Osbourne at the infield media center before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
David Kent
NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto (32) waves to fans before the start of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson (48) waves to fans before the start of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Johnson would win the race.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick waves to fans before the start of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt’s (33) car is towed away after wrecking into the wall in turn 2 during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR fans watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 from the infield at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer’s (14) pit crew services his car during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
A NASCAR official directs Corey LaJoie (83) back onto pit road during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth (20) leads a pack of cars through turn 2 during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne (6), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (88), Daniel Suarez (19) and Aric Almirola (43) race through turn 2 during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR fans watch “Big Hoss TV” during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie’s pit crew work to make repairs to the car during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson (48) uses a damp towel to cool down after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson (48) uses a damp towel to cool down after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR drivers come into pit road for service during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Pit crews rush to service their cars during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR fans watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 from the infield at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt (33) spins out in turn 2 during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR drivers race through turns 1 and 2 during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR fans watch as Joey Logano (22) races through turn 1 during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR fans wave rally towels during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, right, celebrates winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson celebrates winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Brandon Wade
