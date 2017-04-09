TCU Murray State baseball Game 3 4.9.17

TCU pitcher Brian Howard throws for a strike against Murray State during the first inning in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU base runner Austen Wade starts for third base after the ball gets away from Murray State second baseman Caleb Hicks in the fourth inning. Wade is wearing a protective glove on his left hand, which was stepped on last weekend at Kansas State.
TCU’s Evan Skoug hits an RBI single to take a 6-1 lead against Murray State during the fourth inning in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
Murray State second baseman Caleb Hicks, left is late applying the tag as TCU’s Nolan Brown steals second base in the fifth inning of Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Nolan Brown slides back into third base as Murray State’s Davis Sims awaits the throw from the catcher in the fifth inning during Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Nolan Brown slides back into third base as Murray State’s Davis Sims unable to handle the throw from the catcher in the fifth inning during Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Cam Warner hits an RBI single to give the Horned Frogs an 8-2 lead over Murray State in the fifth inning in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Luken Baker hits a two-run single to give the Horned Frogs a 10-2 lead in the fifth inning against Murray State in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
Murray State’s Jaron Robinson, left, tries to handle the throw from the outfield as TCU’s Elliiott Barzilli slides into third base in the sixth inning of Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Austin Wade leads off hitting a double in the first inning against Murray State during Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Cam Warner, right, throws to first for the double play as Murray State’s Kipp Moore slides into a forceout in the seventh inning of Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Evan Skoug hits an RBI single to tie 1-1 against Murray State during the first inning in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
Murray State catcher Kipp Moore, left, tags out TCU’s Evan Skoug as he tries to dive home in the first inning of Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
Home plate umpire AJ Wendel calls out TCU’s Evan Skoug after he tries to dive home against Murray State during the first inning in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU pitcher Brian Howard throws for a strike against Murray State during the second inning in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
TCU’s Mason Hesse hits a two-run double to give the Horned Frogs a 3-1 lead in the second inning in Sunday’s April 9, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 13-2.
