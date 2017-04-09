Texas Rangers Oakland Athletics 4.8.17

Arlington Police Cpl. Elise Bowden throws out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. Bowden was run over twice by a fugitive as she was conducting a traffic stop in February. She suffered several broken bones and fractures.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inningat Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) gloves a plastic bag that blew onto the field in the second inning.
Oakland Athletics base runner Jed Lowrie (8) beats the tag from Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli (5) in the second inning.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) dives back to first ahead of the tag from Oakland Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) in the second inning.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) reaches second after an error from Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (10) in the second inning.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) makes the tag on Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien (10) on a pick-off play in the fifth inning.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) talks with Texas Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail (46) in the sixth inning.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tony Barnette (43) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) misses a throw for a double-play ball against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dario Alvarez (39) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning.
Oakland Athletics hitter Yonder Alonso (17) reacts coming home after a try-run homer against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning.
Oakland Athletics Jed Lowrie (8) meets Oakland Athletics hitter Yonder Alonso (17) after his two-run homer against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning.
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Mike Hauschild (49) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning.
Texas Rangers hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) strikes out in the ninth inning.
Rangers fan light their phones in the seventh inning. Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) is at bottom left.
Texas Rangers hitter Mike Napoli (5) is met in the dugout by teammates following his solo homer against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning.
Texas Rangers hitter Mike Napoli (5) is congratulated by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) following his solo homer against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) walks in with catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) before the first inning.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning.
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) scoops up a ball against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning.
