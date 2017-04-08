TCU Murray State Game 2 4.8.17

TCU pitcher Nick Lodolo throws for a strike against Murray State during the first inning in Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Austen Wade races towards first base after hitting a three-run double to give the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead in the second inning of Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
TCU’s Austen Wade reacts to a call on a pitch in the second inning against Murray State in Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
TCU pitcher Nick Lodolo throws against Murray State during the first inning in Saturday's April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU third baseman Elliott Barzilli throws to first base for the out on a infield ground ball in the third inning against Murray State during Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU relief pitcher Jake Eissler throws for a strike against Murray State during the seventh inning in Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU's Evan Skoug hits a grand slam home run as part of a six run third inning to take a 13-1 lead over Murray State during Saturday's April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
TCU’s Evan Skoug reacts to hitting a grand slam home run as part of a six-run third inning to take a 13-1 lead over Murray State during Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
TCU’s Cam Warner, left, celebrates as Evan Skoug crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam home run as part of a six-run third inning to take a 13-1 lead over Murray State during Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
Murray State catcher Tyler Lawrence, left, walks back to the plate as TCU’s Evan Skoug, center (9), is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam as part of a six run third inning to take a 13-1 lead during Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
TCU’s Nolan Brown hits a two-run home run as part of a third inning in which the Horned Frogs scored six runs to take a 13-1 lead over Murray State during Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
TCU’s Elliott Barzilli, left, and Josh Watson celebrate as Nolan Brown crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run as part of a third inning in which the Horned Frogs scored six runs to take a 13-1 lead over Murray State. TCU went on to win 15-6.
TCU’s Austen Wade hits a three run rbi double to give the Horned Frogs a 4-0 lead in the second inning of Saturday’s April 8, 2017 baseball game at Lupton Stadium, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 15-6.
