Arlington Sam Houston Hebron soccer 4.8.17

Sam Houston’s head coach Joey Rodriguez and assistant coach Frankie Figueroa explode with joy in the final seconds as the Texans win the 6A Region 1 Finals Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Saturday April 8, 2017. The Texans clinched a State berth with a 3-2 win over the Hebron Hawks in overtime.
Sam Houston’s trainer Anneliese Roberto, head coach Joey Rodriguez and assistant coach Jaime Vasquez celebrate their win in a 6A Region 1 Finals Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Saturday April 8, 2017. The Texans clinched a State berth with a 3-2 win over the Hawks in overtime.
Sam Houston’s head coach Joey Rodriguez is carried on the shoulders of his team after defeating Hebron in a 6A Region 1 Finals Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Saturday April 08, 2017. The Texans clinched a State berth with a 3-2 win over the Hawks in overtime.
Sam Houston head coach Joey Rodriguez, center, celebrates with his team after their win in a 6A Region I soccer final at Dragon Stadium, April 8, 2017. The Texans clinched a UIL state berth with a 3-2 win over the Hebron Hawks in overtime.
The Texans celebrated with fans as Sam Houston played Hebron in a 6A Region 1 Finals Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Saturday April 08, 2017. The Texans clinched a State berth with a 3-2 win over the Hawks in overtime.
Sam Houston’s Sergio Martinez (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal as Texans played Hebron in a 6A Region I soccer final at Dragon Stadium, April 8, 2017. The Texans clinched a UIL state berth with a 3-2 win over the Hawks in overtime.
The Texans climb into the stands to celebrate with fans as Sam Houston played Hebron in a 6A Region 1 Finals Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Saturday April 8, 2017. The Texans clinched a State berth with a 3-2 win over the Hawks in overtime.
