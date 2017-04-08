Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway 4.8.17

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Erik Jones celebrates his win in victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Brandon Wade
Special to the Star-Telegram
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Garrett Smithley, top, and David Starr race through Turns 1 and 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers battle for position on the front stretch at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers race through turns 1 and 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Erik Jones celebrates his win at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Logano's pit crew make adjustments during a pit stop at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer races through turns 1 and 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers battle for position on the front stretch at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tyler Reddick's pit crew push their car back to the garage at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Ryan Blaney, foreground, Erik Jones, center, and Joey Logano pit for service at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Tyler Reddick (42) and Darrell Wallace Jr. (6) spin out in turn 3 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Erik Jones celebrates his win in victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR fans watch as Xfinity Series drivers race through turn 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Erik Jones takes the checked flag for the win at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers race through turns 1 and 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers race through turns 1 and 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Suarez spins coming out of turn 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Track personnel put down a drying agent after NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Casey Mears experienced a mechanical issue spilling fluid on pit road at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers pit for service at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers pit for service at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
