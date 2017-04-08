Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Yankees at Orioles
12:30 p.m.
MLB Network
Royals at Astros
1 p.m.
Root Sports
Athletics at Rangers
2 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
Marlins at Mets
7 p.m.
ESPN
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Tennessee at Florida
noon
SEC Network
Murray State at TCU
1 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Baylor at Texas Tech
2 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Oklahoma at Texas
2:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Alabama at Ole Miss
3 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Raptors at Knicks
11 a.m.
NBA TV
Cavaliers at Hawks
2:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Mavericks at Suns
5 p.m.
KTXA/21
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Timberwolves at Lakers
8:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, welterweights:
Josesito Lopez vs. Saul Corral
8:30 p.m.
FS1
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
The Masters
1 p.m.
KTVT/11
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Whiparound coverage
7 p.m.
NBCSN
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
Villanova at Denver
1 p.m.
FS1
North Carolina at Virginia
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
12:30 p.m.
KDFW/4
IndyCar: Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Wasps vs. Northampton
1 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Man. United at Sunderland
Leicester City at Everton
7:25 a.m.
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
Bundesliga:
Hertha BSC vs. Augsburg
Ingolstadt vs. Darmstadt
8:30 a.m.
10:20 a.m.
FS1
FS2
Women’s International Friendly:
United States vs. Russia
1 p.m.
ESPN
MLS:
NY Red Bulls at Orlando City
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City
3 p.m.
6 p.m.
ESPN
FS1
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Oklahoma at Texas
noon
Longhorn Net.
Iowa State at Baylor
noon
FSSW Plus
LSU at Alabama
2 p.m.
ESPN2
Oregon at UCLA
4 p.m.
ESPNU
Georgia at Florida
6 p.m.
SEC Network
