Sports

April 8, 2017 4:23 PM

Sunday TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Yankees at Orioles

12:30 p.m.

MLB Network

Royals at Astros

1 p.m.

Root Sports

Athletics at Rangers

2 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

Marlins at Mets

7 p.m.

ESPN

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Tennessee at Florida

noon

SEC Network

Murray State at TCU

1 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Baylor at Texas Tech

2 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Oklahoma at Texas

2:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Alabama at Ole Miss

3 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Raptors at Knicks

11 a.m.

NBA TV

Cavaliers at Hawks

2:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Mavericks at Suns

5 p.m.

KTXA/21

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Timberwolves at Lakers

8:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, welterweights:

Josesito Lopez vs. Saul Corral

8:30 p.m.

FS1

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

The Masters

1 p.m.

KTVT/11

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Whiparound coverage

7 p.m.

NBCSN

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Villanova at Denver

1 p.m.

FS1

North Carolina at Virginia

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup:

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

12:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

IndyCar: Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Wasps vs. Northampton

1 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Man. United at Sunderland

Leicester City at Everton

7:25 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

Bundesliga:

Hertha BSC vs. Augsburg

Ingolstadt vs. Darmstadt

8:30 a.m.

10:20 a.m.

FS1

FS2

Women’s International Friendly:

United States vs. Russia

1 p.m.

ESPN

MLS:

NY Red Bulls at Orlando City

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City

3 p.m.

6 p.m.

ESPN

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Oklahoma at Texas

noon

Longhorn Net.

Iowa State at Baylor

noon

FSSW Plus

LSU at Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPN2

Oregon at UCLA

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Georgia at Florida

6 p.m.

SEC Network

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carlos Gomez thanks teammates, coaches for catch, hustle double

View more video

Sports Videos