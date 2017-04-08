Mavericks are signing Tony Romo, and he’ll be in uniform for Tuesday’s game against Denver

1:16 Patterson: Offense was 'no gimmicks' in low-scoring TCU spring game Pause

0:39 Who threw it best? TCU basketball seniors throw out first pitch

3:46 Burleson upsets first place Centennial in extra innings

0:53 Nomar Mazara discusses hot start

1:15 Hebron blanks Bowie, 2-0, to reach regional final

1:19 NASCAR fan explains massive Jeff Gordon tattoo

1:35 Sam Houston makes regional final with 3-2 win over Lewisville

1:22 Nomar Mazara hits first grand slam, collects career high six RBIs

0:41 Emergency sirens go off overnight in Dallas