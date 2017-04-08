Kennedale Mineral Wells girl soccer 4..17

Kennedale midfielder Baylee Gow (5) chases the ball with Mineral Wells defender Rachel Carter in pursuit, April 7, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale defender Megan Jakubisin (18) congratulates forward Alondra Olmos (10) after Olmos scored the second goal of the game against Mineral Wells, April 7, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale forward Alondra Olmos (10) stretches for the ball in front of Mineral Wells' Daniela Vera (18) as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mineral Wells’ head coach Rolando Borjon watches the final minutes of the game as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mineral Wells’ Yaretzi Ciprian (12) and Kennedale’s Hannah Biles (9) get tangled going for the ball as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale forward Eryka Mcintyre (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring her second goal as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale midfielder Cara Hunt (8) and Mineral Wells' Rachel Carter (8) battle for control of the ball as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Soccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale defender Megan Jakubisin (18) drives the ball past Mineral Wells’ Rachel Carter (8) as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale forward Eryka Mcintyre (19) celebrates with team mates after she scored the first goal of the game as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale forward Alondra Olmos (10) handles the ball in front of Mineral Wells' Mia Elder (7) as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale forward Alondra Olmos (10) drives the ball through the Mineral Wells defense as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mineral Wells' Yaretzi Ciprian (12) and Kennedale's Hannah Biles (9) get tangled going for the ball as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale head coach Michael Strange and Mineral Wells' head coach Rolando Borjon met midfield after they played in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kennedale forward Eryka Mcintyre (19) drives the ball for her second goal of the game as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Mineral Wells’ Samantha Cienega (10) and Kennedale midfielder Daphne Hunt (11) battle for control as Kennedale played Mineral Wells in a 4A Girls Soccer Regional Semifinalist Spccer Playoff game at Birdville Fine Arts Activity Center Friday April 07, 2017. Kennedale defeated Mineral Wells 4-0.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram