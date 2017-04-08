TCU Murray State baseball 4.7.17

TCU pitcher Jared Janczak (41) pitches in the first inning as Murray State plays TCU in baseball at Lupton Stadium, Friday, April 7, 2017.
TCU designated hitter Luken Baker (19) loosens up on deck as Murray State plays TCU in baseball at Lupton Stadium, Friday, April 7, 2017.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) hits into center field past Murray State shortstop Jaron Robinson (5) to score one runner in the third inning as Murray State plays TCU in baseball at Lupton Stadium, Friday, April 7, 2017.
TCU third baseman Elliott Barzilli (3) gets congratulations from pitcher Mitchell Traver (33) and catcher Evan Skoug (9) after a two-run homer in the second inning.
Murray State first baseman Jack Hranec (24) fields a TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill’s ground ball that hit the base in the second inning.
Murray State designated hitter Tyler Lawrence (10) advances to second on a fielding error by TCU second baseman Cam Warner (4) in the second inning.
TCU pitcher Charles King (21) closes the game as TCU wins 9-2 over Murray .
TCU pitcher Charles King (21) closes the game as TCU wins 9-2 over Murray State.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug.
TCU pitcher Jared Janczak (41), who started the game congratulates Charles King (21), who finished the game, as TCU wins 9-2 over Murray State .
TCU designated hitter Luken Baker is greeted at home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning Friday night against Murray State.
Murray State pitcher Ryan Dills (21) pitches in the first inning as Murray State plays TCU in baseball at Lupton Stadium, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Murray State designated hitter Tyler Lawrence (10) scores after tagging on a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Murray State plays TCU.
TCU pitcher Jared Janczak (41) pitches in the second inning as Murray State plays TCU in baseball at Lupton Stadium, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Murray State first baseman Jack Hranec (24) chases a foul ball hit by TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) in the first inning.
TCU center fielder Nolan Brown (6) catches a fly ball hit by Murray State third baseman Davis Sims (8) in the second inning as Murray State plays TCU in baseball at Lupton Stadium, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Murray State designated hitter Tyler Lawrence (10) scores on TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) after tagging on a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Murray State plays TCU.
Murray State first baseman Jack Hranec (24) fields a TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill's ground ball that hit the base in the second inning as Murray State plays TCU.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) congratulates third baseman Elliott Barzilli (3) on a two-run homer in the second inning.
Murray State right fielder Brandon Gutzler (25) steals second base in the third inning as TCU shortstop Ryan Merrill (5) takes the throw from the catcher as Murray State plays TCU17.
