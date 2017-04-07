A's Rangers 4.7.17

Texas Rangers Nomar Mazara (30) bumps elbows with Rougned Odor (12) after a grand slam in the 2nd inning agaisnt the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) works the first inning against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) works the first inning against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics Matt Joyce in the first inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) is called safe at second on a double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) reacts after safely scoring on a hit by Nomar Mazara in the first inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (12) hits a two run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (12) rounds the bases after hiting a two run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers Rougned Odor (12) and Elvis Andrus celebrate Odor's two run home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers Carlos Gomez (14) appears to kiss his bat before a plate appearance against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Raul Alcantara (50) sits in the dugout after giving up 5 runs to the Texas Rangers in the second inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics Matt Joyce (23) homers in the third inning agaisnt the Texas Rangers
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics Matt Joyce (23) celebrates with Marcus Semien (10) and Yonder Alonso (17) after a 3-run home run in the third inning agaisnt the Texas Rangers
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics Matt Joyce (23) gets high fives in the dugout after a 3-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the third inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre polishes the shoes of Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) in the dugout during a game against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) goes low as Oakland Athletics left fielder Khris Davis (2) rounds the bases after a home run in the 4th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics left fielder Khris Davis (2) reacts after a crossing the plate on a home run in the 4th inning against the Texas Rangers
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) calls for a new pitcher after starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) was injured on a play against the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Griffin (64) heads to the dugout with head trainer Kevin Harmon in the 4th inning after possibly injuring his hand on a play against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics Yonder Alonso (17) is forced out at second by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) who throws to turn the double play in the 4th inning
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Oakland Athletics Yonder Alonso (17) is out at second as Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) pumps his fist after turning the double play in the 4th inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) gets doused in powerade by Rougned Odor (12) after the 10-5 win over the Oakland Athletics
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com