Arlington Sam Houston Lewisville boys soccer 4.7,.17

Sam Houston’s Luis Vargas (3) cuts in front of Lewisville’s Kam Mang (24) to steal the ball as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Texans fans chant “We want Bowie” as Arlington Sam Houston defeated Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Lewisville’s Abraham Escamilla (3) falls attempting to take the ball from Sam Houston’s Kevin Tankou (5) as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Mario Trevizo (4) heads the ball away from Lewisville’s Jason Granados (15) as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 7, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston players climbed into the stands after defeating Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz (15) and Lewisville’s Josue Romo (6) battle for the ball as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Ortiz scored the winning goal in overtime. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz (15) gets a little jersey tug from Lewisville’s Josue Romo (6) as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Mario Trevizo (4), Lalo Santos (12) and Luis Vargas (3) celebrate a goal at the 25 minute mark as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Lewisville’s Jason Granados (15) shields Sam Houston’s Angel Ramirez (10) from the ball as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz (15) takes the ball down the pitch while taunting the Lewisville sidelines after tying the game as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 7, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Sergio Martinez (24) jumps on Jose Ortiz (15) after Ortiz tied the game as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s head coach Joey Rodriguez watches overtime action as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz (15) brings the ball to the goal as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Ortiz scored the winning goal in overtime with a header off of a corner kick. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Lewisville’s Kevin Vazquez (9) attempts to take the ball away from Sam Houston’s Nate Kopetsky (8) as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Sam Houston’s Luis Vargas (3) cuts off Lewisville’s Kam Mang (24) from the goal as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
Lewisville’s Kam Mang (24) attempts to split the defense of Sam Houston’s Joan Soto (11) and Augustine Manu (16) as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram
The Texans celebrate the winning goal from Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz (15) as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 07, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime.
Bob Booth
Special to the Star-Telegram