Sam Houston makes regional final with 3-2 win over Lewisville

Jason Ramirez had the game's opening goal, then Jose Ortiz added two more, including the game-winner in OT as the Texan earned a berth in the Class 6A region I final with a semifinal win over Lewisville.
