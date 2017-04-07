Saturday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Red Sox at Tigers
noon
MLB Network
Yankees at Orioles
3 p.m.
FS1
Cubs at Brewers
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Royals at Astros
6 p.m.
Root Sports
Athletics at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
11 a.m.
ESPN2
Murray State at TCU
2 p.m.
FSSW
KTCU/88.7 FM
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
3 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Oklahoma at Texas
4 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Bulls at Nets
4 p.m.
NBA TV
Clippers at Spurs
7:30 p.m.
WFAA/8
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, jr. lightweights:
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa
9 p.m.
HBO
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Texas A&M Spring Game
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Oklahoma Spring Game
1 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
The Masters
2 p.m.
KTVT/11
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Capitals at Bruins
2 p.m.
KXAS/5
Avalanche at Stars
7 p.m.
FSSW Plus
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
College hockey
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Championship:
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver
7 p.m.
ESPN
Horse racing
Time
TV/Radio
Aqueduct Live: Carter Handicap
2 p.m.
FS2
The Wood Memorial Stakes and
Toyota Blue Grass Stakes
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
Notre Dame at Duke
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts
Time
TV/Radio
UFC 201: Prelims
7 p.m.
FS1
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Cup: Practice
8:30 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying
9:30 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Cup: Final practice
11 a.m.
FS2
NASCAR Xfinity:
My Bariatric Solutions 300
12:30 p.m.
KDFW/4
IMSA: Bubba Burger Sports Car
Grand Prix
3 p.m.
KDFW/4
AMA: Monster Energy Supercross
9 p.m.
FS1
IndyCar: Qualifying
10:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix
12:30 a.m. (Sun.)
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Watford at Tottenham
Liverpool at Stoke City
Hull City at Manchester City
Chelsea at Bournemouth
6:25 a.m.
9 a.m.
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
CNBC
NBCSN
KXAS/5
Bundesliga:
RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich vs. Bor. Dortmund
8:20 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
FS2
FS1
MLS: Minnesota United at FC Dallas
7 p.m.
KTXA/21
KWRD/100.7 FM
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Iowa State at Baylor
noon
FSSW
Oklahoma at Texas
1 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Ole Miss at Auburn
3 p.m.
ESPNU
LSU at Alabama
8 p.m.
SEC Network
