April 7, 2017 4:57 PM

Saturday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Red Sox at Tigers

noon

MLB Network

Yankees at Orioles

3 p.m.

FS1

Cubs at Brewers

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Royals at Astros

6 p.m.

Root Sports

Athletics at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Murray State at TCU

2 p.m.

FSSW

KTCU/88.7 FM

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

3 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Oklahoma at Texas

4 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Bulls at Nets

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Clippers at Spurs

7:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, jr. lightweights:

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa

9 p.m.

HBO

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Texas A&M Spring Game

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Oklahoma Spring Game

1 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

The Masters

2 p.m.

KTVT/11

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Capitals at Bruins

2 p.m.

KXAS/5

Avalanche at Stars

7 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

College hockey

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Championship:

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver

7 p.m.

ESPN

Horse racing

Time

TV/Radio

Aqueduct Live: Carter Handicap

2 p.m.

FS2

The Wood Memorial Stakes and

Toyota Blue Grass Stakes

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Notre Dame at Duke

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Mixed Martial Arts

Time

TV/Radio

UFC 201: Prelims

7 p.m.

FS1

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Cup: Practice

8:30 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying

9:30 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Cup: Final practice

11 a.m.

FS2

NASCAR Xfinity:

My Bariatric Solutions 300

12:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

IMSA: Bubba Burger Sports Car

Grand Prix

3 p.m.

KDFW/4

AMA: Monster Energy Supercross

9 p.m.

FS1

IndyCar: Qualifying

10:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix

12:30 a.m. (Sun.)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Watford at Tottenham

Liverpool at Stoke City

Hull City at Manchester City

Chelsea at Bournemouth

6:25 a.m.

9 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

CNBC

NBCSN

KXAS/5

Bundesliga:

RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs. Bor. Dortmund

8:20 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

FS2

FS1

MLS: Minnesota United at FC Dallas

7 p.m.

KTXA/21

KWRD/100.7 FM

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Iowa State at Baylor

noon

FSSW

Oklahoma at Texas

1 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Ole Miss at Auburn

3 p.m.

ESPNU

LSU at Alabama

8 p.m.

SEC Network

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

