Tim Tebow hits home run in Columbia Fireflies opener

4:32 Bill Paxton's childhood friends reflect on the memories of their youth Pause

0:29 Motorcyclist killed after running red light and slamming into car

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:38 Summit sprinter excels at 400 meters

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:15 Fort Worth police honor slain Little Elm detective

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her