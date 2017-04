More Videos

3:38 Summit sprinter excels at 400 meters

1:16 NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace: We're going to win soon

2:31 Manager Jeff Banister says Sam Dyson will stay Rangers closer

1:46 Sam Dyson doesn't mince words after allowing five runs in ninth Wednesday

1:38 Cole Hamels pitched well, but Indians rally for sweep

1:45 TCU's locker room celebration and Jamie Dixon's speech following NIT Championship win

1:20 NASCAR stars do their rendition of Deep in the Heart of Texas

0:34 Martin Perez took the loss after leaving trailing 3-2 in the sixth

1:59 Rangers' Jeff Banister discusses Martin Perez, ninth inning

2:15 Ward's last second goal sends Keller girls past Mansfield

1:20 Could TCU be looking for one final piece to add to its secondary for 2017?

1:18 With two Spring practices left, TCU coach Gary Patterson likes where early enrollee Shawn Robinson stands