Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB
Time
TV/Radio
Red Sox at Tigers
noon
MLB Network
Dodgers at Rockies
3 p.m. (JIP)
MLB Network
Yankees at Orioles
6 p.m.
MLB Network
Athletics at Rangers
7 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
Royals at Astros
7 p.m.
Root Sports
Mariners at Angels
9 p.m.
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Murray State at TCU
6:30 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Oklahoma at Texas
7 p.m.
FS1
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Hawks at Cavaliers
6:30 p.m.
NBA TV
Spurs at Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
KTXA/21
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Thunder at Suns
9 p.m.
NBA TV
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
2017 College Basketball Awards
7 p.m.
ESPN2
Basketball
Time
TV/Radio
USA Junior Team: Nike Hoop Summit
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
The Masters
2 p.m.
ESPN
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Lightning at Canadiens
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Cup: Practice
11 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Practice
1:30 p.m.
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice
4 p.m.
FS1
IndyCar: Practice
4 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying
5 p.m.
FS1
Formula One: Qualifying
2 a.m. (Sat.)
NBCSN
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Sale vs. Worcester
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs.
Werder Bremen
1:20 p.m.
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Oklahoma at Texas
4:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Iowa State at Baylor
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31
Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
Comments