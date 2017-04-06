Sports

April 6, 2017 4:15 PM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB

Time

TV/Radio

Red Sox at Tigers

noon

MLB Network

Dodgers at Rockies

3 p.m. (JIP)

MLB Network

Yankees at Orioles

6 p.m.

MLB Network

Athletics at Rangers

7 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

Royals at Astros

7 p.m.

Root Sports

Mariners at Angels

9 p.m.

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Murray State at TCU

6:30 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Oklahoma at Texas

7 p.m.

FS1

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Hawks at Cavaliers

6:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Spurs at Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

KTXA/21

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Thunder at Suns

9 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

2017 College Basketball Awards

7 p.m.

ESPN2

Basketball

Time

TV/Radio

USA Junior Team: Nike Hoop Summit

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

The Masters

2 p.m.

ESPN

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Lightning at Canadiens

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Cup: Practice

11 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Practice

1:30 p.m.

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice

4 p.m.

FS1

IndyCar: Practice

4 p.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying

5 p.m.

FS1

Formula One: Qualifying

2 a.m. (Sat.)

NBCSN

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Sale vs. Worcester

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs.

Werder Bremen

1:20 p.m.

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Oklahoma at Texas

4:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Iowa State at Baylor

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

Root Sports is on DirecTV/674, AT&T U-verse/758

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cole Hamels pitched well, but Indians rally for sweep

View more video

Sports Videos