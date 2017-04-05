Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians, 4.5.17

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) and Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12, left) in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers relief pitcher Sam Dyson (47) in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 in Arlington, Wednesday.


as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 and sweep the three game series in Arlington, Wednesday.


Cleveland Indians closing pitcher Bryan Shaw (27) shakes hands with catcher Roberto Perez (55) after the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 9-6 and sweep the three game series in Arlington, Wednesday.


Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) arrives at the dugout hugging first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (10) after a ninth inning grand slam as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) arrives at home after a ninth inning grand slam as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) connects for a ninth inning grand slam as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


The Rangers dugout celebrates after Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) solo seventh inning home run as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) and Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) celebrate after Andrus' solo seventh inning home run as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers left fielder Nomar Mazara (30) gestures at second base as Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion (10) leaps for a overthrow, bottom of the fifth inning, as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12), starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31) and catcher Roberto Perez (55) confer on the mound in the fifth inning as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) scored on a hit by left fielder Nomar Mazara (30), bottom of the fifth inning as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers left fielder Nomar Mazara (30) singles to deep center (out at 2nd), scoring right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) and catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) at the dugout, both scored on a hit by right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17), bottom of the fifth inning as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12, center) in the dugout after his solo home run in the sixth inning as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) catches a fould ball at the photo well hit by Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson (26), top of the third inning, as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (25) scrambles for Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz (36), who was out swinging, top of the second inning, as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Rangers left fielder Nomar Mazara and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo celebrate after Choo's two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.


Texas Rangers left fielder Nomar Mazara (30) conects on a two-run homer, bottom of the first inning, as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) scoots back to get out of the way of a inside pitch from Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31), bottom of the first inning, as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31), bottom of thte first inning, as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.


Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35), top of the first inning, as the Cleveland Indians play the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Wednesday.

