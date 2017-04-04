TCU vs. UTA baseball, 4.4.17

TCU infielder Cam Warner (4) at the dugout, scoring on a Luken Baker (19) double, top of the seventh inning, as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
Paul Moseley
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Stealing second, TCU infielder Cam Warner (4) is tagged out by Texas-Arlington infielder RJ Williams (4), top of the second inning, as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
TCU catcher Evan Skoug (9) watches his fly ball sail away, caught in right field, top of the third inning, as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
TCU catcher Zach Humphreys tags UTA hitter Brady Cox after a tapper at the plate during fourth-inning action at Clay Gould Ballpark.
In the dugout, UT Arlington Will Olson (5) celebrates his bottom of the fifth inning solo home run as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
UT Arlington Will Olson (5) celebrates his bottom of the fifth inning solo home run (with Quintin Rohrbaugh (3)) as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
TCU catcher Zach Humphreys (10) leanas away from a high inside pitch, top of the sixth inning, as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
UT Arlington pitcher Adam Meyer (22), top of the seventh inning, as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
UT Arlington catcher Brady Cox (7) with Texas-Arlington pitcher Adam Meyer (22) confer on the mound in the seventh inning as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
UT Arlington outfielders Quintin Rohrbaugh (3) and Noah Vaughan (6) scramble to field TCU infielder Luken Baker 's (19) one-run double as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
The Horned Frogs dugout watches TCU outfielder Josh Watson (7) walk to first base on balls, top of the seventh, as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
UT Arlington pitcher Jake Wilcox (11) in the top of the third inning as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
TCU pitcher Mitchell Traver (33) throws to first base in a pickoff attempt, second inning as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday.
TCU pitcher Mitchell Traver (33) throws to first base in a pickoff attempt, second inning as the TCU Horned Frogs play the UTA Mavericks in Arlington, Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
