Saturday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB preseason
Time
TV/Radio
Pirates vs. Blue Jays
noon
MLB Network
Royals at Rangers
1 p.m.
FSSW
KRLD/105.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Angels at Dodgers
8 p.m.
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
TCU at Kansas State
2 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Texas A&M at LSU
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2
South Carolina at Auburn
5 p.m.
ESPNU
Arkansas at Alabama
7 p.m.
SEC Network
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Final Four semifinals:
Gonzaga vs. South Carolina
North Carolina vs. Oregon
5 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
KTVT/11
ESPN/103.3
KTVT/11
ESPN/103.3 FM
WNIT championship:
Georgia Tech vs. Michigan
2 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
High school basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Dick’s Sporting Goods Nationals:
Girls Championship
Boys Championship
9 a.m.
11 a.m.
ESPN2
ESPN
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Golden Boy, super lightweights:
Orozco vs. Gibson
10 p.m. (T)
ESPN2
Figure Skating
Time
TV/Radio
World Championships:
Men’s Free Skate
Free Dance
Ladies Free Skate
11:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m.
7 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
NBCSN
KXAS/5
College football
Time
TV/Radio
Texas Tech spring game
3 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: Shell Houston Open
noon
2 p.m.
Golf
KXAS/5
Champ.: Miss. Gulf Resort Classic
2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: ANA Inspiration
4 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Stars at Hurricanes
6 p.m.
FSSW
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Maple Leafs at Red Wings
6 p.m.
NHL Network
College lacrosse
Time
TV/Radio
Syracuse at Notre Dame
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Michigan at Maryland
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Cup: Practice
9 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Trucks: Qualifying
10 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Cup: Final practice
12:30 p.m.
FS1
NASCAR Trucks:
Alpha Energy Solutions 250
2 p.m.
KDFW/4
FIA Formula E Championship
4:30 p.m.
FS1
NHRA: Qualifying
6 p.m.(T)
FS1
AMA: Monster Energy Supercross
7 p.m.
FS1
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Premier League:
Everton at Liverpool
Crystal Palace at Chelsea
West Bromwich at Manchester U.
Bournemouth at Southampton
6:25 a.m.
8:55 a.m.
9 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN
NBCSN
CNBC
KXAS/5
Bundesliga:
Schalke vs. Bor. Dortmund
8:20 a.m.
FS2
Frankfurt vs. Bor. M’gladbach
11:20 a.m.
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Texas Tech at Baylor
1 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Alabama at Missouri
3 p.m.
SEC Network
Texas A&M at South Carolina
5 p.m.
SEC Network
Auburn at Georgia
6 p.m.
ESPN
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
Miami Open: Women’s champ.
noon
ESPN2
Track & Field
Time
TV/Radio
Clyde Littefield Texas Relays
1:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Charter/290
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
