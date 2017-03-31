Sports

March 31, 2017 4:56 PM

Saturday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB preseason

Time

TV/Radio

Pirates vs. Blue Jays

noon

MLB Network

Royals at Rangers

1 p.m.

FSSW

KRLD/105.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Angels at Dodgers

8 p.m.

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

TCU at Kansas State

2 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Texas A&M at LSU

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2

South Carolina at Auburn

5 p.m.

ESPNU

Arkansas at Alabama

7 p.m.

SEC Network

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Final Four semifinals:

Gonzaga vs. South Carolina

North Carolina vs. Oregon

5 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

KTVT/11

ESPN/103.3

KTVT/11

ESPN/103.3 FM

WNIT championship:

Georgia Tech vs. Michigan

2 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

High school basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Dick’s Sporting Goods Nationals:

Girls Championship

Boys Championship

9 a.m.

11 a.m.

ESPN2

ESPN

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Golden Boy, super lightweights:

Orozco vs. Gibson

10 p.m. (T)

ESPN2

Figure Skating

Time

TV/Radio

World Championships:

Men’s Free Skate

Free Dance

Ladies Free Skate

11:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

7 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

NBCSN

KXAS/5

College football

Time

TV/Radio

Texas Tech spring game

3 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: Shell Houston Open

noon

2 p.m.

Golf

KXAS/5

Champ.: Miss. Gulf Resort Classic

2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: ANA Inspiration

4 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Stars at Hurricanes

6 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Maple Leafs at Red Wings

6 p.m.

NHL Network

College lacrosse

Time

TV/Radio

Syracuse at Notre Dame

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Michigan at Maryland

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Cup: Practice

9 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Trucks: Qualifying

10 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Cup: Final practice

12:30 p.m.

FS1

NASCAR Trucks:

Alpha Energy Solutions 250

2 p.m.

KDFW/4

FIA Formula E Championship

4:30 p.m.

FS1

NHRA: Qualifying

6 p.m.(T)

FS1

AMA: Monster Energy Supercross

7 p.m.

FS1

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Premier League:

Everton at Liverpool

Crystal Palace at Chelsea

West Bromwich at Manchester U.

Bournemouth at Southampton

6:25 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

9 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

CNBC

KXAS/5

Bundesliga:

Schalke vs. Bor. Dortmund

8:20 a.m.

FS2

Frankfurt vs. Bor. M’gladbach

11:20 a.m.

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Texas Tech at Baylor

1 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Alabama at Missouri

3 p.m.

SEC Network

Texas A&M at South Carolina

5 p.m.

SEC Network

Auburn at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPN

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

Miami Open: Women’s champ.

noon

ESPN2

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

Clyde Littefield Texas Relays

1:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Charter/290

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

