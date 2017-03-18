Joey Gallo’s early shot almost holds up for Rangers

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer gave the Rangers a first-inning lead and a solid start by Yu Darvish helped them hold on as the Rangers tide the Reds 3-3 Saturday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish held the Reds to two runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and two hit batters over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and had to work around three errors. Dario Alvarez pitched a perfect sixth with a strikeout. Anthony Bass allowed a walk and a double in two scoreless innings. In the ninth, the Reds tied it with Wesley Wright on the mound after a throwing error at short and an infield single and throwing error to first by Wright allowed a run to score.
How Rangers hitters fared: Ryan Rua singled with two outs and Joey Gallo followed with a line drive two-run homer to right field in the first inning against Reds’ starter Bronson Arroyo. Carlos Gomez fouled off several pitches in the fifth before singling through the left side to score Andy Ibanez with two outs. Ibanez reached with an infield single to third, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Four of the Rangers five hits were singles.
Notables: The Rangers made five errors, including on throws in the infield, leading to two unearned runs for the Reds.
