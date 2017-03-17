British player stalks second Irving pro tennis title with move into semifinals

Aljaz Bedene of Great Britain kept his hope alive of becoming the first two-time winner of the Irving Tennis Classic by defeating 20-year-old American Jared Donaldson 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals Friday at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas in Irving.
Bedene, who won the tournament in 2015, advanced to Saturday’s semifinals of the ATP Challenger event, in which he will play Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat Jeremy Chardy of France 7-5, 6-4.
The other semifinal will match Dustin Brown of Germany, who defeated American Tim Smyczek 6-4, 6-2, and Mikhail Kukushkin of Ukraine, who knocked off the last remaining seed — third-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 7-5, 6-4.
The tournament runs through Sunday.
Irving Tennis Classic
Four Seasons Resorts and Club in Las Colinas
Friday’s results
QUARTERFINAL SINGLES
Dustin Brown, Germany d. Tim Smyczek, U.S. (wc), 6-4, 6-2; Mikhail Kukushkin, Ukraine d. Karen Khachanov, Russia (3), 6-4, 7-6 (3); Andrey Rublev, Russia (q) d. Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-5, 6-4; Aljaz Bedene, Great Britain d. Jared Donaldson, U.S., 7-5, 6-3.
SEMIFINAL DOUBLES
Marcus Daniell, New Zealand and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil d. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Michael Venus, New Zealand (4), 1-6, 6-3, 10-4.
QUARTERFINAL DOUBLES
Oliver Marach, Austria and Fabrice Martin, France d. Philipp Petzschner, Germany and Alexander Peya, Austria, 6-3, 6-4.
Comments