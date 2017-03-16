Sports

March 16, 2017 11:46 PM

Seeds swallowed as Irving tennis tournament continues upset spree

By Rusty Hall

crhall@star-telegram.com

It was another tough day for seeded players at the Irving Tennis Classic after No. 4 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, No. 5 seed Borna Coric of Croatia and No. 8 seed Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei were knocked out of the ATP Challenger at the Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas.

A day after top seed and defending champion Marcel Grannollers of Spain lost in the first round, Frenchman Jermey Chardy, a former top 25 player who is ranked No. 80, knocked off Basilashvili 6-2, 6-1; Dustin Brown of Germany rallied to beat No. 59-ranked Coric 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Mikhail Kukushkin of Ukraine knocked off Lu 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

The only remaining seeded player in the tournament after Thursday’s second round was No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia, who knocked off Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene, of Great Britain, who won the Irving title in 2015, kept his chances of becoming the tournament’s first two-time champion alive with a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil.

In a meeting of young Americans, 20-year-old Jared Donaldson of Irvine, Calif., defeated 19-year-old Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Md., 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

Irving Tennis Classic

Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas, Irving.

Thursday’s results

SECOND-ROUND SINGLES

Jeremy Chardy, France, d. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, (4), 6-2, 6-1; Dustin Brown, Germany, d. Borna Coric, Croatia, (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Andrey Rublev, Russia, (q) d. Benjamin Becker, Germany (wc), 6-2, 6-4; Karen Khachanov, Russia, (3) d. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia (alt.), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Tim Smyczek, U.S., (wc) d. Radu Albot, Moldovia 6-3, 6-3; Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, d. Yen-Hsun Lu, Chinese Taipei (8), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Aljaz Bedene, Britain (alt) d. Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1; Jared Donaldson, U.S. (alt) d. Frances Tiafoe, U.S. (alt), 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

QUARTERFINAL DOUBLES

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, d. James Cerretani, U.S. and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; Jeremy Chardy, France, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, d. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Scott Lipsky, U.S., 6-4, 7-6 (2); Marcus Daniell, New Zealand and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, vs. Purav Raja, India, and Divij Sharan, India, late.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nerlens Noel going through his shooting drills

View more video

Sports Videos