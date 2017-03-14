Sports

March 14, 2017 3:59 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CDT

MLB Preseason

Time

TV/Radio

Orioles vs. Pirates

noon

MLB Network

Astros vs. Nationals

noon

MLB.com

Rangers vs. Indians

3 p.m.

MLB.com

Angels vs. Giants

3 p.m.

MLB Network

World Baseball Classic

Time

TV/Radio

Israel vs. Japan

5 a.m.

MLB Network

Venezuela vs. United States

8 p.m.

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Chicago State at Missouri

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Mavericks at Wizards

6 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp)

Trail Blazers at Spurs

7 p.m.

ESPN

Bucks at Clippers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Tournament

NC Central vs. UC Davis

5:40 p.m.

truTV

Providence vs. Southern Cal

8:10 p.m.

truTV

NIT Tournament

N.C.-Greensboro at Syracuse

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Akron at Houston

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

South Dakota at Iowa

8 p.m.

ESPN2

UC Irvine at Illinois St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU

UT Arlington at BYU

10 p.m.

ESPN2

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational

4 p.m.

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Penguins at Flyers

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Blues at Ducks

9 p.m.

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS World Cup:

Men’s and Women’s Downhill

11 a.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Champions League:

AS Monaco vs. Manchester City

2:30 p.m.

FS1

Atletico Madrid vs. Leverkusen

2:30 p.m.

FS2

CONCACAF:

FC Pachuca at Dallas

7 p.m.

KWRD/100.7 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp)

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

New Mexico at New Mexico St.

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

TruTV is on DirecTV/246, Dish/148, U-verse/164, Time Warner/79, Charter 76

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

