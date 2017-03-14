Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB Preseason
Time
TV/Radio
Orioles vs. Pirates
noon
MLB Network
Astros vs. Nationals
noon
MLB.com
Rangers vs. Indians
3 p.m.
MLB.com
Angels vs. Giants
3 p.m.
MLB Network
World Baseball Classic
Time
TV/Radio
Israel vs. Japan
5 a.m.
MLB Network
Venezuela vs. United States
8 p.m.
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Chicago State at Missouri
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Mavericks at Wizards
6 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp)
Trail Blazers at Spurs
7 p.m.
ESPN
Bucks at Clippers
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
NCAA Tournament
NC Central vs. UC Davis
5:40 p.m.
truTV
Providence vs. Southern Cal
8:10 p.m.
truTV
NIT Tournament
N.C.-Greensboro at Syracuse
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Akron at Houston
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU
South Dakota at Iowa
8 p.m.
ESPN2
UC Irvine at Illinois St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU
UT Arlington at BYU
10 p.m.
ESPN2
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational
4 p.m.
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Penguins at Flyers
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Blues at Ducks
9 p.m.
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS World Cup:
Men’s and Women’s Downhill
11 a.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Champions League:
AS Monaco vs. Manchester City
2:30 p.m.
FS1
Atletico Madrid vs. Leverkusen
2:30 p.m.
FS2
CONCACAF:
FC Pachuca at Dallas
7 p.m.
KWRD/100.7 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp)
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
New Mexico at New Mexico St.
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308
TruTV is on DirecTV/246, Dish/148, U-verse/164, Time Warner/79, Charter 76
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287
Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300
Comments