March 11, 2017 7:47 PM

Sunday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

MLB preseason

Time

TV/Radio

Rangers vs. White Sox

2 p.m.

KRLD/105.3 FM

Baseball

Time

TV/Radio

World Baseball Classic:

Dominican Rep. vs. Colombia

Italy vs. Puerto Rico

Canada vs. United States

Mexico vs. Venezuela

11:30 a.m.

2:30 p.m.

6 p.m.

9 p.m.

MLB Network

MLB Network

MLB Network

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

UCLA at Texas

1 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Houston at Baylor

1 p.m.

FSSW

TCU at UC Irvine

3 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Bulls at Celtics

2:30 p.m.

WFAA/8

Heat at Pacers

4 p.m.

NBA TV

Cavaliers at Rockets

8 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Ivy League championship:

Princeton vs. Yale

11 a.m.

ESPN2

Atlantic 10 championship:

Rhode Island vs. VCU

11:30 a.m.

KTVT/11

SEC championship:

Kentucky vs. Arkansas

noon

ESPN

Sun Belt championship:

Texas State vs. Troy

1 p.m.

ESPN2

Big Ten championship:

Michigan vs. Wisconsin

2 p.m.

KTVT/11

AAC championship:

SMU vs. Cincinnati

2:15 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA Selection Show

4:30 p.m.

KTVT/11

Women’s games:

Patriot League championship:

Navy vs. Bucknell

10 a.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Southland championship:

Central Arkansas vs. S.F. Austin

noon

CBS Sports Net.

NEC championship:

Robert Morris vs. Bryant

1 p.m.

ESPNU

Ivy League championship:

Penn vs. Princeton

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: Valspar Championship

11 a.m.

2 p.m.

Golf

KXAS/5

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Wild at Blackhawks

11:30 a.m.

KXAS/5

Rangers at Red Wings

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Capitals at Ducks

8:30 p.m.

NHL Network

Stars at Sharks

9 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

AHL

Time

TV/Radio

Cleveland at San Antonio

3 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

11 a.m.

WFAA/8

NASCAR Cup: Kobalt 400

2:30 p.m.

KDFW/4

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Scottish Premier Cup:

Celtic FC vs. Rangers FC

7 a.m.

FS1

Premier League:

Man. United at Southampton

Burnley at Liverpool

8:30 a.m.

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN

NBCSN

FA Cup: Tottenham vs. Millwall

9 a.m.

FS1

Bundesliga:

Schalke 04 vs. Augsburg

Hamburg vs. Bor. Monc’bach

9:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

FS2

FS2

MLS:

Atlanta at Minnesota

Portland at Los Angeles

4 p.m.

6 p.m.

ESPN2

FS1

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

South Carolina at Tennessee

noon

SEC Network

Illinois-Chicago at Oklahoma

1:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

SEC Network

Missouri at Florida

5 p.m.

ESPNU

Track & Field

Time

TV/Radio

NCAA Indoor Championships

6 p.m. (T)

ESPN2

Winter sports

Time

TV/Radio

Speed Skating:

World Short Track Champ.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, FiOS/86, Time Warner/306, Charter/31

Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301

NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156

CBS Sports Network is on DirecTV/221, Dish/158, U-verse/643, FiOS/94, Charter/290

ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Time Warner/370, Charter/287

Golf is on DirecTV/218, Dish/401, U-verse/641, Time Warner/405, Charter/79

NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, FiOS/90, Time Warner/31, Charter/80

FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Time Warner/56, Charter/65

FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198

FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Time Warner/906, Charter/300

NHL Network is on DirecTV/215, Dish/157

SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Time Warner/384, Charter/23/302/308

