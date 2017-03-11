Sunday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

2:36 Brock unable to overcome difficult third period Pause

2:29 Barbershop talk about Tony Romo with former Cowboys S Larry Brown

1:32 TCU's Dixon on Big 12 tourney run, likely NIT bid

2:50 Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield gets tackled by cops in dashcam video

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods