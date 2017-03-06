Tuesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

MLB preseason
Time
TV/Radio
Canada vs. Blue Jays
noon
MLB Network
Rangers vs. Rockies
2 p.m.
MLB.com
Baseball
Time
TV/Radio
World Baseball Classic:
China vs. Cuba
Japan vs. Australia
9 p.m.
4 a.m. (Wed.)
MLB Network
MLB Network
College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Richmond at Texas
6:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Dallas Baptist at TCU
6:30 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
Arizona at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Trail Blazers at Thunder
7 p.m.
NBA TV
Lakers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
ACC first round:
NC State vs. Clemson
Boston College vs. Wake Forest
Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech
11 a.m.
1 p.m.
6 p.m.
ESPN2
ESPN2
ESPNU
Horizon League Championship:
Teams TBD
6 p.m.
ESPN
NEC Championship:
St. Francis vs. Mount St. Mary’s
6 p.m.
ESPN2
West Coast Championship:
Teams TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN
Summit League Championship:
Teams TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Women’s games:
Horizon League Championship:
Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy
11 a.m.
ESPNU
Summit League Championship:
W. Illinois vs. IUPUI
1 p.m.
ESPNU
West Coast Championship:
Gonzaga vs. TBD
3 p.m.
ESPNU
Big East Championship:
Marquette vs. TBD
8 p.m.
FS1
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Flyers at Sabres
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Champions League:
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
Napoli vs. Real Madrid
1:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
FS1
FS2
SheBelieves Cup:
U.S. vs. France
6 p.m.
FS1
Tennis
Time
TV/Radio
BNP Paribas Showdown
10 p.m. (T)
ESPN2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
Troy at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.
SEC Network
MLB Network is on DirecTV/213, Dish/152, U-verse/634, Time Warner/306, Charter/31, FiOS/86
FS2 is on DirecTV/618, Dish/398, U-verse/651, FiOS/198
FSSW Plus is on DirecTV/677-680, Dish/446, U-verse/754-757, FiOS/77, Charter/300, Time Warner/906
ESPNU is on DirecTV/208, Dish/141, U-verse/605, FiOS/73, Charter/287, Time Warner/370
SEC Network is on DirecTV/611, Dish/408, U-verse/607-609, Charter/23/302/308, Time Warner/384
FS1 is on DirecTV/219, Dish/150, U-verse/652, FiOS/83, Charter/65, Time Warner/56
NBCSN is on DirecTV/220, Dish/159, U-verse/640, Charter/80, Time Warner/31, FiOS/90
Longhorn Network is on DirecTV/677, Dish/407, U-verse/611, FiOS/79, Time Warner/383, Charter/301
NBA TV is on DirecTV/216, Dish/156
