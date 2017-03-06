Sports

March 6, 2017 5:22 PM

Tuesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

MLB preseason

Time

TV/Radio

Canada vs. Blue Jays

noon

MLB Network

Rangers vs. Rockies

2 p.m.

MLB.com

Baseball

Time

TV/Radio

World Baseball Classic:

China vs. Cuba

Japan vs. Australia

9 p.m.

4 a.m. (Wed.)

MLB Network

MLB Network

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Richmond at Texas

6:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Dallas Baptist at TCU

6:30 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Arizona at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Trail Blazers at Thunder

7 p.m.

NBA TV

Lakers at Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

ACC first round:

NC State vs. Clemson

Boston College vs. Wake Forest

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

11 a.m.

1 p.m.

6 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN2

ESPNU

Horizon League Championship:

Teams TBD

6 p.m.

ESPN

NEC Championship:

St. Francis vs. Mount St. Mary’s

6 p.m.

ESPN2

West Coast Championship:

Teams TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN

Summit League Championship:

Teams TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Women’s games:

Horizon League Championship:

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy

11 a.m.

ESPNU

Summit League Championship:

W. Illinois vs. IUPUI

1 p.m.

ESPNU

West Coast Championship:

Gonzaga vs. TBD

3 p.m.

ESPNU

Big East Championship:

Marquette vs. TBD

8 p.m.

FS1

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Flyers at Sabres

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Champions League:

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Napoli vs. Real Madrid

1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

FS1

FS2

SheBelieves Cup:

U.S. vs. France

6 p.m.

FS1

Tennis

Time

TV/Radio

BNP Paribas Showdown

10 p.m. (T)

ESPN2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

Troy at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.

SEC Network

