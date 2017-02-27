Sports

February 27, 2017 4:29 PM

Tuesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

MLB preseason

Time

TV/Radio

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

2 p.m.

MLB.com

Webcast

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Arkansas-Little Rock at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

FSSW

Rice at TCU

6:30 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

Lamar at Texas

6:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Warriors at Wizards

6 p.m.

NBA TV

Hornets at Lakers

9:30 p.m.

NBA TV

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Buffalo at Ohio

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Maryland at Rutgers

5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Georgetown at Seton Hall

5:30 p.m.

FS1

Indiana at Purdue

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Florida St. at Duke

6 p.m.

ESPN

Mississippi St. at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Texas A&M at Missouri

6 p.m.

SEC Network

KKGM/1630 AM

St. John’s at Creighton

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

Ohio St. at Penn St.

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

DePaul at Providence

7:30 p.m.

FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ESPN

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Fresno St. at Boise St.

9 p.m.

CBS Sports Net

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Avalanche at Flyers

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Penguins at Stars

7:30 p.m.

FSSW

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Sports

