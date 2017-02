DFW sports calendar

1:38 Rangers Hamels throwing a bullpen session Pause

4:42 Jimmy Johnson makes rare appearance in Dallas to celebrate 1992 Cowboys Super Bowl team

0:59 Cowboys legend Tony Dorsett says he's fighting CTE, cringes when he see's Zeke leap

1:06 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would visit Jimmy Johnson in Florida Keys if invited

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

0:21 TCU's Fisher on his controversial late foul in loss to West Virginia

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament