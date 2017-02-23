Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
California at Texas Tech
2 p.m.
FSSW
Villanova at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
FSSW Plus
UConn at Texas
4 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Arizona St. at TCU
6:30 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
NBA
Time
TV/Radio
Celtics at Raptors
7 p.m.
ESPN
Mavericks at Timberwolves
7 p.m.
FSSW
ESPN/103.3 FM
KFLC/1270 (Sp.)
Spurs at Clippers
9:30 p.m.
ESPN
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
Central Michigan at Toledo
5 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Siena at Monmouth
6 p.m.
ESPN2
Oakland at Green Bay
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Akron at Buffalo
7 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Dayton at Davidson
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Manhattan at Iona
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Oregon St. at California
9 p.m.
FS1
Women’s games:
Creighton at Xavier
6 p.m.
FS2
Iowa State at Texas
7:30 p.m.
Longhorn Net.
Boxing
Time
TV/Radio
Main event, middleweights:
Chris Pearson vs. Justin DeLoach
9 p.m.
Showtime
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
PGA: Honda Classic
1 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: Honda LPGA Thailand
11:30 p.m.
Golf
European PGA: Joburg Open
4 a.m. (Sat.)
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Oilers at Capitals
6 p.m.
NHL Network
Coyotes at Stars
7:30 p.m.
FSSW Plus
KTCK/1310 AM
and 96.7 FM
Motorsports
Time
TV/Radio
NASCAR Xfinity: Practice
11 a.m.
FS1
NASCAR Cup: Practice
noon
FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice
1 p.m.
FS1
NASCAR Cup: Practice
2 p.m. (T)
FS1
NASCAR Trucks: Qualifying
3:30 p.m.
FS1
NASCAR Trucks:
NextEra Energy Resources 250
6:30 p.m.
FS1
NHRA: Qualifying
11 p.m. (T)
FS1
Rugby
Time
TV/Radio
English Premiership:
Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Skiing
Time
TV/Radio
FIS Ski Jumping World Championships:
Ladies HS 100
12:30 p.m. (T)
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen
1:20 p.m.
FS2
