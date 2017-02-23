Sports

February 23, 2017 11:07 AM

Friday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

California at Texas Tech

2 p.m.

FSSW

Villanova at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

FSSW Plus

UConn at Texas

4 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Arizona St. at TCU

6:30 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

NBA

Time

TV/Radio

Celtics at Raptors

7 p.m.

ESPN

Mavericks at Timberwolves

7 p.m.

FSSW

ESPN/103.3 FM

KFLC/1270 (Sp.)

Spurs at Clippers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Central Michigan at Toledo

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Siena at Monmouth

6 p.m.

ESPN2

Oakland at Green Bay

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Akron at Buffalo

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Dayton at Davidson

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Manhattan at Iona

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Oregon St. at California

9 p.m.

FS1

Women’s games:

Creighton at Xavier

6 p.m.

FS2

Iowa State at Texas

7:30 p.m.

Longhorn Net.

Boxing

Time

TV/Radio

Main event, middleweights:

Chris Pearson vs. Justin DeLoach

9 p.m.

Showtime

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

PGA: Honda Classic

1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: Honda LPGA Thailand

11:30 p.m.

Golf

European PGA: Joburg Open

4 a.m. (Sat.)

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Oilers at Capitals

6 p.m.

NHL Network

Coyotes at Stars

7:30 p.m.

FSSW Plus

KTCK/1310 AM

and 96.7 FM

Motorsports

Time

TV/Radio

NASCAR Xfinity: Practice

11 a.m.

FS1

NASCAR Cup: Practice

noon

FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Final practice

1 p.m.

FS1

NASCAR Cup: Practice

2 p.m. (T)

FS1

NASCAR Trucks: Qualifying

3:30 p.m.

FS1

NASCAR Trucks:

NextEra Energy Resources 250

6:30 p.m.

FS1

NHRA: Qualifying

11 p.m. (T)

FS1

Rugby

Time

TV/Radio

English Premiership:

Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Skiing

Time

TV/Radio

FIS Ski Jumping World Championships:

Ladies HS 100

12:30 p.m. (T)

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen

1:20 p.m.

FS2

Sports

