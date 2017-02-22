Fabela doesn’t show much rust in return to ring after two years away

The last time Fort Worth’s boxing community saw former Texas state champ David Fabela was a first-round loss at nationals in Las Vegas.
The 20-year-old hasn’t been in the ring since then, out of boxing for almost two years after finding love with his now fiancee and becoming a daddy to a little boy.
His decision to return was spontaneous. He walked into the Reyes Boxing Club gym two weeks ago, and his coach Tony Cabello asked him if he was ready for a return trip to the Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves.
“Sure, why not,” Fabela said.
In his first bout in two years, Fabela emerged victorious in working over Joel Munez in a decision victory Wednesday in the 141-pound Open Division quarterfinals on Wednesday at Watt Arena at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
“I wish my legs were under me,” said Fabela. “My legs aren’t under me, but I stuck around and got the win.”
The regional tournament continues through Saturday. Winners will advance to next week’s state tournament at the same location.
Though not polished, Fabela caused Munez to stagger with a number of left hooks that connected and followed with punishing shots to the body that wore down his opponent.
Fabela needs more rounds, and he doesn’t have any time to get them.
On Thursday in the semifinals, he’ll face Adan Pacheco, a first-timer in the Open Division who actually only has 10 fights under his belt. The 22-year-old from Grand Prairie may have only 10 fights, but he bested the experienced Antonio Rodriguez, he of more than 115 bouts and four national titles at various levels.
Pacheco got stronger as the fight progressed and won the last round with a persistent, dogged punching approach that got the best of Rodriguez, who appeared to tire. Fabela defeated Rodriguez in the final of this division two years ago.
“He’s unbelievable,” said his trainer Roland Solis, who trains seven fighters out of his garage at home. “He’s a great guy. He works hard, he trains hard. He performs every time.
“He just continues to be humble. He’s as quiet as you see him. That’s the type of kid he is.”
Pacheco will get another bout on Thursday against a more experienced fighter with a better pedigree, albeit one who is not in his best shape.
That hasn’t seemed to matter up to this point.
Mr. Popular
Mick Ragonesi’s 178-pound Men’s Novice bout brought back memories of Fight Night at the frat house.
A small section of the arena was occupied by the spirit of Bluto, Otter, and Flounder, and Ragonesi’s friends at the House of Phi Kappa Sigma and other buddies from TCU, cheering on the 22-year-old senior from Frisco.
It was hard to tell who was more inspired, Ragonesi or his fan base, which left overjoyed with the boxer’s decision victory over Varhan Lee.
“I had a buddy at school [in Frisco] … his uncle owns a gym. He said if I liked hitting the bag to come by the gym, and I loved it,” said Ragonesi, coached by Paulie Ayala out of the former world champion’s University of Hard Knocks. “My coach was, like, ‘if you want to fight Goldens, fight Goldens.’ I was, like, why not.”
Ragonesi, who has only been at this for six months, works for American Airlines and will continue there after graduation.
Fighting spirit
Allen McDade is a believer in his dreams. It’s the entrepreneurial spirit.
McDade, competing out of the South Fort Worth Police Athletic League, won his 165-pound first-round bout against Victor Cortez in a decision.
McDade, a 19-year-old O.D. Wyatt graduate has bigger plans, though. He intends to open a tattoo shop one day and perhaps expand to a full-scale salon.
McDade, a freshman at Tarrant County College, will meet Emmanuel Olguin in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
His first trip to a boxing gym was as a middle schooler with his big brother in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program. He’s now a big brother to five brothers and sisters.
“This is my first year of being in a gym constantly,” McDade said. “I’ve got my mind set on winning.”
Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves
Wednesday’s results
at Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum
BANTAM NOVICE — 75 pounds (age 8-9): Mesiah Nimo d. Eduardo Rangel, dec. 60 pounds final (10): Briley Wilson d. Martin Vargas, dec. 90 pounds final (10): Jack Damphouse d. Kayden Gray, dec.
BANTAM OPEN — 90 pounds final (9-10): Ahmed Almajdi d. Santiago Buendia, dec.
JUNIOR NOVICE — 75 pounds (11-12): Nestor Mejia d. Andrew Garza, dec.
INTERMEDIATE NOVICE — 125 pounds (13-14): Jesus Castillo d. Alex Castillo, dec.; Gabriel Watston d. Jake Parrish, RSF (Round 2).
INTERMEDIATE OPEN — 112 pounds final (13-14): German Lopez d. Israel Perez, RSF (Round 2).
SENIOR NOVICE — 132 pounds (15-16): George Fernandez d. Miquel Alamos, dec.
SENIOR OPEN — 119 pounds final (15-16): Jake Ysasi d. Alexis Flores, default.
MEN’S NOVICE — 123 pounds semifinals: Daniel Salinas d. Jmaure Booth, dec. 165 pounds first round: Emmanuel Oguin d. Blake Wheatfall, dec.; Allen McDade d. Victor Cortez, dec. 178 pounds quarterfinals: Derek Williams d. Luis Jimenez, dec.; Mick Ragonesi d. Varhan Lee, dec.; Zachary Turnham d. Matthew Mize, dec.; Pierre Shepherd d. James Kavanagh, dec.
MEN’S OPEN — 132 pounds semifinals: Jordan Pace d. Gabriel Aguilar, dec.; Jabbor Carter d. Kevin Otero, dec. 141 pounds quarterfinals: David Fabela d. Joel Munez, dec.; Adan Pacheco d. Antonio Rodriguez, dec. 152 pounds quarterfinals: David Rubio d. Emmanuel Tennison, dec.
Thursday’s pairings
BANTAM NOVICE — 55 pounds final (age 8-9): Jahmir Johnson vs. Angel Vargas. 65 pounds semifinals (age 8-9): Isaiah Blanco vs. Andrew Rodriguez; Kayson Jones vs. Reymundo Rangel. 70 pounds final (8-9): Hernesto Mejia vs. Alex Benavidez. 85 pounds final (9-10): Noah Adams vs. Nicholas Cortez. 70 pounds final (10): Gavin Tovar vs. Ezekiel Mares. 75 pounds final (10): Valentino Huerta vs. Armando Torres.
FEMALE BANTAM — 70 pounds final: Angelina Ramirez vs. Zakyria Franklin.
JUNIOR NOVICE — 70 pounds final (11-12): Kanon Lightfoot vs. Bernardo Monreal. 75 pounds final (11-12): Chris Villarreal vs. Andrew Garza/Nestor Mejia. 80 pounds final (11-12): Michael Fernandez vs. Christian Cantu.
INTERMEDIATE NOVICE — 106 pounds final (13-14): Josiah Reyes vs. Edwin Espinoza. 145 pounds semifinals (13-14): Jake Reynolds vs. Christian Avelar.
SENIOR NOVICE — 123 pounds final (15-16): Francisco Vasquez vs. Israel Lopez.
SENIOR OPEN — 132 pounds semifinals: Joel Martinez vs. Samuel Brown.
MEN’S NOVICE — 165 pounds quarterfinals: Jacob Arias vs. Daryl Mack; Michael Garcia vs. Chaundrion Hughes; Zachary Dulany vs. Nestor Frayre; Emmanuel Olguin vs. Allen McDade. 178 pounds semifinals: Derek Williams vs. Mick Ragonesi; Zachary Turnham vs. Pierre Shepherd. 201 pounds quarterfinals: Johnny Anderson vs. Marcus Tennison.
MEN’S OPEN — 141 pounds semifinals: Luis De La Fuentes vs. Gary Hampton; David Fabela vs. Adan Pacheco. 165 pounds quarterfinals: Antonio Hatchett vs. Tony Lamar.
