Williams, Bogut were not at the Mavs’ practice facilities on Wednesday

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks all but carved out a three-inch headline Wednesday afternoon in stressing their quest to trade center Andrew Bogut and point guard Deron Williams.
Bogut and Williams were both excused from even showing up at the Mavs’ practice facility as the team held their first workout since the All-Star break.
"Williams and Bogut were held out – they’re not here,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said, in opening his post-practice interview session with the assembled media. "With the trade deadline tomorrow you can read a lot into that.
"But that’s about all I’m going to say about it.’’
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 2 p.m. CST, and Williams and Bogut have been mentioned in a few trade scenarios. But whether they’ll find a new home or spend the rest of this season with the Mavs, no one knows for sure at this time.
Carlisle acknowledged that his message to the players who attended Wednesday’s practice is that the Mavs still hope to make a solid run at qualifying for the playoffs this season.
"We’re in a dynamic business, that goes without saying," Carlisle said. "At this time of year there’s a possibility of a lot of things happening.
"But the guys that are here today it’s important for them to focus on getting back, getting a good lift, getting completely stretched out, getting some conditioning work, a lot of shooting. And we’ve got to prepare for tomorrow’s practice, which will be a little shorter, then we got to get on a plane and we got a tough back-to-back at Minnesota and then New Orleans basically with a new team at home and waiting on us, so plenty going on.’’
The Mavs play in Minnesota on Friday and host the new-look New Orleans Pelicans – with the recent addition of DeMarcus Cousins -- on Saturday.
Meanwhile, guard J. J. Barea found it odd not having Williams and Bogut at Wednesday’s practice.
"It’s always strange, but you get used to it,’’ Barea said. ‘It’s a business, and especially at this time of the year, things happen.
"But I’ve been with those guys the whole year, so if they’re not here, something’s missing. But it happens.’’
Barea believes even if the Mavs trade Williams and Bogut they can still be competitive and make a strong run for a playoff berth.
"No question,’" Barea said. "I think they’re great players, great vets, but we’ve still got a good team here, and we’re a team that we’re never going to quit, we’re always going t give our bets, so we’ll see what happens."
The Mavs (22-34) presently trail the Denver Nuggets (25-31) for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference.
If Williams is traded, at least the Mavs can turn to rookie Yogi Ferrell, who went 5-2 as a starter after the Mavs signed him from the National Basketball Association Development League’s Long Island Nets last month.
"Yogi’s done extremely well,’’ Carlisle said. "He’s had some very good stretches as a starter and he’s done very well in stretches as a backup.
"So with 26 games left we’re very pleased (and) we’re glad we have him signed to a multi-year deal, but I don’t think now is the time to declare anybody a starter or not a starter. We’ve got to see what’s what come tomorrow and then I’ve got to be ready to tweak things depending on how things go down.’’
Carlisle did note that Barea, who can certainly be a factor for the Mavs if Williams is traded, will miss the next three games as he continues to recover from a strained calf that forced him to miss the last 13 games.
"It was a good day, though, a good week, I felt really good,’’ said Barea, who practiced Wednesday. "I felt like I’m getting my everything back, but we’re going to be really practice.
"We’re going to practice a couple of times and keep working out every day pretty hard and then go from there."
Williams, meanwhile, is in the final year of a contract that pays him $9 million this season. And Bogut is in the last year of a contract that pays him $11 million this season.
Those two expiring contracts are reasons why those two players are attractive to teams trying to make a run at a championship.
In the meantime, there’s a huge challenging for Carlisle since he doesn’t know whether or not he’s going to have Bogut and Williams for the remainder of this season.
"We’ll make it work," Carlisle said. "That’s the job, and we’ll see.
"Time flies quickly, the break went by pretty fast, and these 26 games are going to go fast."
Maybe, but when Barea and his teammates showed up for work on Wednesday, they were dumbfounded as to why Williams and Bogut weren’t there.
"We were just told that a trade might happen, so they’re not here," Barea said. "That’s probably all I know.
"Now when I get home, probably I’ll know a little bit more. But that’s all I know right now."
