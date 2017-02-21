Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

College baseball
Time
TV/Radio
Grambling St. at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
FSSW Plus
College basketball
Time
TV/Radio
Men’s games:
Michigan at Rutgers
5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Vanderbilt at Tennessee
5:30 p.m.
SEC Network
DePaul at Georgetown
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Duke at Syracuse
6 p.m.
ESPN
TCU at Kansas
6 p.m.
ESPN2
KLIF/570 AM
UCF at Temple
6 p.m.
ESPNU
Xavier at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
FS1
Pitt at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Minnesota at Maryland
7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Network
Texas A&M at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.
SEC Network
KKGM/1630 AM
UConn at Houston
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Louisville at North Carolina
8 p.m.
ESPN
Oregon at California
8 p.m.
ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU
Butler at Villanova
8 p.m.
FS1
Providence at Creighton
8 p.m.
FSSW Plus
Fresno St. at San Diego St.
10 p.m.
CBS Sports Net.
Oregon St. at Stanford
10 p.m.
ESPNU
Women’s games:
TCU at West Virginia
6 p.m.
KTCU/88.7 FM
SMU at Memphis
7 p.m.
KAAM/770 AM
Golf
Time
TV/Radio
LPGA: Honda LPGA Thailand
11:30 p.m.
Golf
European PGA: Joburn Open
3:30 a.m.
(Thu.)
Golf
NHL
Time
TV/Radio
Capitals at Flyers
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Soccer
Time
TV/Radio
UEFA Europa League:
AS Saint-Etienne vs. Man. United
Schalke vs. PAOK FC
10:50 a.m.
10:50 a.m.
FS1
FS2
UEFA Champions League:
Seville vs. Leicester City
FC Porto vs. Juventus
1:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
FS1
FS2
College softball
Time
TV/Radio
McNeese St. at Baylor
4 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
FSSW
FSSW
