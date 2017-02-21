Sports

February 21, 2017 4:11 PM

Wednesday’s TV/Radio for DFW sports

All times CST

College baseball

Time

TV/Radio

Grambling St. at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

FSSW Plus

College basketball

Time

TV/Radio

Men’s games:

Michigan at Rutgers

5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

5:30 p.m.

SEC Network

DePaul at Georgetown

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Duke at Syracuse

6 p.m.

ESPN

TCU at Kansas

6 p.m.

ESPN2

KLIF/570 AM

UCF at Temple

6 p.m.

ESPNU

Xavier at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

FS1

Pitt at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Minnesota at Maryland

7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Texas A&M at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network

KKGM/1630 AM

UConn at Houston

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Louisville at North Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN

Oregon at California

8 p.m.

ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU

Butler at Villanova

8 p.m.

FS1

Providence at Creighton

8 p.m.

FSSW Plus

Fresno St. at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

CBS Sports Net.

Oregon St. at Stanford

10 p.m.

ESPNU

Women’s games:

TCU at West Virginia

6 p.m.

KTCU/88.7 FM

SMU at Memphis

7 p.m.

KAAM/770 AM

Golf

Time

TV/Radio

LPGA: Honda LPGA Thailand

11:30 p.m.

Golf

European PGA: Joburn Open

3:30 a.m.

(Thu.)

Golf

NHL

Time

TV/Radio

Capitals at Flyers

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Soccer

Time

TV/Radio

UEFA Europa League:

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Man. United

Schalke vs. PAOK FC

10:50 a.m.

10:50 a.m.

FS1

FS2

UEFA Champions League:

Seville vs. Leicester City

FC Porto vs. Juventus

1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

FS1

FS2

College softball

Time

TV/Radio

McNeese St. at Baylor

4 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

FSSW

FSSW

